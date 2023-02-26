Emiru & Asmongold reveal the “crazy” reason they began Twitch streaming

Twitch streamers Emiru and Asmongold have shared their stories on why they began their careers in streaming.

The content creator spaces of YouTube and Twitch have always been really diverse. There are millions of YouTube channels with more than 1000 subscribers, from educational channels to gameplays to niche hobby sharing or tutorials.

And with each channel comes a unique story of how and why they came into a success that became a new career path for many of said creators.

During the latest episode of the Steak and Eggs podcast with Tectone, Asmongold and Emiru explained what was the reason they began streaming on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

While there is more to unpack there, the most basic motivator for both of the content creators has been earning money.

RELEVANT TIMESTAMP – 1:21:05

Emiru & Asmongold “unironically” started streaming for money

It should come as no surprise but when someone chooses a career path for themselves it usually is motivated by a combination of interest, skill, and arguably most importantly the salary. This is pretty much what Asmongold and Emiru confirmed about their streaming careers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I started Twitch because I wanted money,” bluntly explained Asmongold. “That’s unironically why I started streaming, I was making some money on Youtube but like man, ‘we really have to start making some more money here’ and I started streaming on Twitch, and that’s how it happened.”

Article continues after ad

Emiru tells a similar story of her content creation origins but adds some details that better explain the circumstances.

“For me, it was pretty much the same cause I was playing League so much, and I also wanted a job at the time,” explains Emiru. “My friend was like ‘why don’t you just play League on Twitch, like, some people get hundreds or thousands of dollars in donations’, and then I mean it worked out so.”

While streaming and content creation often combines a career and a hobby into one thing, it is a career at the end of the day so it comes as no surprise that money earned becomes a big motivating factor.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to our hub.