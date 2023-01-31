OTK announces new podcast with Asmongold, Emiru and Tectone

Streaming group OTK is kicking off a brand-new podcast, Steak and Eggs, featuring Twitch stars Asmongold, Emiru, and Tectone as hosts. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

OTK’s January 31 shareholder’s meeting revealed a ton of upcoming projects for the gaming and entertainment organization.

On top of announcing popular Twitch streamer Emiru as a new co-owner of the brand, they’re also reviving an old podcast in a totally new way.

In September 2022, OTK launched a podcast called ‘The Noodle Shop,’ hosted by Twitch streamers Emiru, Tectone, and former OTK co-founder Rich Campbell.

The show centered primarily around anime, manga, and gacha-style games — but since Campbell’s removal from the organization last year, it looks like some big changes have been made to the series.

OTK announces new ‘Steak and Eggs’ podcast

During their shareholder’s meeting, OTK revealed they’ll be starting a brand-new podcast titled ‘Steak and Eggs.’ While the group’s previous podcast centered around anime, this new show will have a broader focus on “gaming, anime, pop culture, and a whole lot more.”

Emiru and Tectone will be returning as hosts alongside uber-popular World of Warcraft streamer and OTK co-founder Asmongold.

How to watch OTK’s ‘Steak and Eggs’ podcast

Fans can tune into Steak and Eggs on the show’s official YouTube channel, where new episodes will be posted every Friday starting on February 17.

While the previous ‘Noodle Shop’ podcast was available to listen to on most major platforms, it’s unclear at the time of writing if Steak and Eggs will get the same treatment.

Thus far, the Steak and Eggs podcast reveal has been met with excitement from fans, who are already anticipating the first episode in February.

For now, they’ll have to keep an eye on their calendars as OTK continues to build up its brand with its very own video game.