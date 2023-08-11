Elon Musk reveals fresh details on Mark Zuckerberg fight as “epic” location agreed

Elon Musk has revealed more details about the proposed superfight between himself and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg as an “epic” location has been settled on.

Influencer fights have increasingly grown in popularity over the last few years, with content creators taking to the boxing ring to settle personal beefs between one another.

However, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are taking things to a whole new level. Instead of a boxing match, the two billionaires have been talking about stepping into a cage and having a mixed martial arts fight. UFC boss Dana White had been acting as somewhat of a middle man too, claiming it’d be the biggest pay-per-view ever.

Musk and Zuckerberg are doing things by themselves though, and won’t be involving the UFC. At least that’s according to the new Twitter/X boss anyway.

Elon Musk reveals new details about fight with Mark Zuckerberg

The Tesla CEO took to his own social media platform on August 11 to drop some fresh details about the superfight as it inches closer to actually happening.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” Musk posted.

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Musk also stated that everything “will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” which seems to indicate that they’re planning a fight centered around the Colosseum in Rome. On top of that, all proceeds are set to go to veterans.

Zuckerberg had previously cast some doubt on the fight happening, saying he wasn’t ‘holding his breath’ given that Musk hadn’t confirmed after he suggested August 26 as a fourth date.

As of writing, a date for the fight has yet to be confirmed, but the pair of them are in training. So who knows what will happen.