Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk for not being “serious” about their fight

Mark Zuckerberg had some choice words for Elon Musk, claiming that he did everything he could to get a fight organized only for Elon Musk to repeatedly back out of it according to his account.

With Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk being two of the wealthiest and most influential men in the world, it’s no surprise that the proposition of a fight between the two has set the Internet alight with speculation.

What’s more, the two of them, at one point, seemed to be on a collision course. A bout between the two is bound to be one of the most viewed fighting events of all time.

Article continues after ad

However, Mark Zuckerberg has called out Elon Musk for flaking on him, and, according to Zuckerberg, Elon isn’t serious about trying to fight him. Meanwhile, Musk has leaked texts between the two where he claims he’ll easily win the fight.

Mark Zuckerberg puts Elon Musk on blast for not being “serious”

Elon Musk was boasting about the location of their fight just days before being called out by Zuckerberg, with all signs pointing to the two billionaires duking it out in the Colosseum.

However, Zuckerberg doesn’t think the fight’s ever going to happen. And it isn’t because he’s unwilling to step into the ring.

Article continues after ad

Zuckerberg claims that Elon’s been trying to shift the date and location of the fight, gradually getting further and further from the “epic” battle this bout was made out to be.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” Zuckerberg said.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, it’s time to move on.”

Article continues after ad

Elon Musk fires back at Mark Zuckerberg

Musk has since responded to this by leaking text messages between him and Zuckerberg, claiming that he’s posed a location for their fight and is confident that he’ll beat Zuck in a fight.

Elon Musk wants the fight to go down as soon as Monday, August 14. He also claims he’d beat Zuckerberg despite not practicing much.

“While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Article continues after ad

With these two having conflicting reports on who’s committing to what for their bout, it remains to be seen whether or not they actually fight and who’d ultimately end up coming out on top.