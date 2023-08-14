Elon Musk calls Mark Zuckerberg a “chicken” after Meta CEO claims fight isn’t happening

Mark Zuckerberg called out Elon Musk for not taking their proposed fight seriously, but Musk rejected the insinuation and called the Meta CEO a “chicken”.

In a strange turn of events, two of the world’s wealthiest and most influential men are in a battle to discredit one another over a proposed fight that may or may not be happening.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing a mixed martial arts fight in what UFC boss Dana White has claimed would be the biggest pay-per-view event ever, predicting it would make $1 billion in revenue.

Zuckerberg, however, seemingly ended the excitement after a post accused Musk of not being “serious” about their fight. Now Musk has clapped back, insinuating it is actually the Meta CEO who is backing down.

In his statement, Zuckerberg said that until Musk was serious about confirming an official time and date for their fight, it was “time to move on”.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Ashley St. Clair, who goes by ‘stclairashley’ on Twitter, shared a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s post with the brutal caption; “Mark Zuckerberg confirms he is absolutely no fun in a painfully boring post on that other app.”

And Musk jumped at the chance to join in on the crusade against Zuckerberg, firing back at his would-be opponent.

“Zuck is a chicken,” Musk captioned his retweet of Ashley’s post. But some users of the platform agreed that Zuckerberg might just have a point.

“Just need to give him a date,” one person commented. Another said, “Not sure why you think so. He keeps trying to get a time and you keep postponing. Right?”

As of now, it remains a mystery whether or not the fight will play out. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.