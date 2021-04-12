Ellie Zeiler responds to claims she’s ‘copying’ Charli D’Amelio with new ‘the Ellie’ drink - Dexerto

TikTok star Ellie Zeiler has responded after people accused her of ‘copying’ Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ Donuts drink called ‘the Charli,’ following the launch of her own matcha drink called ‘the Ellie.’

Since she rose to popularity on TikTok, Ellie Zeiler has been constantly compared to fellow star Charli D’Amelio, who currently is the most followed person on the platform.

With the pair making similar content, and having a striking resemblance to each other, Ellie has been unable to escape the comments noting the similarity. She has over 9.6 million followers on TikTok and a substantial platform of her own, but many know her as a result of people comparing her with Charli.

Some even said she looks like “Addison Rae and Charli mixed together,” to which she responded: “I look like Ellie Zeiler,” and, “Ellie. My name is Ellie. Please,” trying to reinforce her own identity.

But it seems as though the comments are never-ending, as Ellie found out when she posted a video launching her new matcha drink with Erewhon called ‘the Ellie.’

Some commenters noted similarities between the branding of her drink, and Charli’s drink at Dunkin’ Donuts. Charli launched her own cold brew coffee called ‘the Charli’ back in September 2020.

“The Ellie, you mean like the Charli?” one commenter wrote, another saying, “Okay she’s actually copying Charli now. First the style, now the drink? Charli literally had a drink made for her called ‘Charli,’ now it’s ‘Ellie.”

In response to a comment that read, “The Ellie? Please be original at least,” the TikToker said, “What else am I supposed to name something I made.”

However, there were also plenty of fans defending Ellie, some saying that “not everything is about Charli,” and telling others to stop comparing the two girls.

While the video was flooded with comments about TikTok’s most-followed creator, the launch of ‘the Ellie’ matcha drink seemed to be a big success, with many fans telling the star that they tried the drink and loved it.