TikToker Elie Zeiler hits back at comparisons to Charli D'Amelio & Addison Rae - Dexerto

Popular TikToker Ellie Zeiler had a simple message for a number of comments that keep making comparisons between herself, Charli D’Amelio, and Addison Rae.

Despite a massive following of her own on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Ellie Zeiler is well known to many because of her uncanny resemblance to TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

The striking resemblance has caused controversy before as Zeiler had to shut down accusations from fans that Charli had copied her dance moves and that she was shading the D’Amelio’s by asking who she was.

The constant comparisons continue in her comments on a daily basis, however, more recently, some fans have been bringing Addison Rae into the mix as well, prompting Zeiler to shut them down with a simple response.

In a comment on a recent TikTok post, one viewer told Zeiler that: “You look like Addison Rae and Charli mixed together,” and while they probably were not expecting a response, they got one.

“I look like Ellie Zeiler,” the TikToker commented. with thousands of fans liking the comment in support of her clap back.

She responded to another in a similar fashion too after another viewer said: “She went from Charli to Dixie real quick.” This time around Zeiler clapped back, saying: “Ellie. My name is Ellie. Please.”

Having to see so many comments on a regular basis comparing yourself to someone else must get pretty tiresome, and the urge to unleash a furious response must be overwhelming.

Though, going off Zeiler’s response, she’s keeping things simple and wants the randoms to call her by her name as she forges her own path.

The comparisons probably won’t stop any time soon but if Ellie keeps shutting them down then maybe they’ll start to become a little less frequent.