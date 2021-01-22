Logo
Dream responds to #dreamwaswrong trending on Twitter

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:53

by Theo Salaun
Dream / Mojang Studios

YouTuber and Minecraft content creator Dream has finally responded to the #dreamwaswrong trend on Twitter, using his DreamWasTaken account to assert he disavows the behavior displayed by some of his fans.

Dream and his cohorts, including known creators like Tommyinnit and GeorgeNotFound, are incredibly popular on YouTube and beyond thanks to an infinitum of Dream Team videos and the Dream SMP server.

While that level of fame means possibility for mainstream collaboration with the likes of superstar TikTok influencer Addison Rae, it also comes with downsides. Notably, #dreamwaswrong began trending on Twitter as fans blamed Dream for encouraging his stans, some of whom are prone to producing inappropriate fan art involving minors.

As critics explain, Dream’s love for his fans supposedly equates to egging on the ways they express their fandom — thereby supporting the production of “CP.” In response, he explained: “I’ve said this before but don’t ship creators that are uncomfortable with it, and especially not minors. It’s disgusting to draw NSFW stuff about minors or anyone that hasn’t explicitly said it’s fine.”

After addressing the drama directly, by reaffirming that “NSFW stuff about minors” is distasteful, Dream continued on to explain why it’s unfair to misgeneralize his role in the production of such content.

In a follow-up tweet aimed at defending his support for his fans, the Minecraft YouTuber said, “With 16 million subscribers that’s 1 out of every 480 people IN THE WORLD that are subscribed. There’s bound to be thousands of terrible people, but there’s also bound to be millions of great ones. If you’re looking for hate or disgusting stuff, you’ll find it. Stop looking.”

As he shows, boasting 16 million subscribers on YouTube means that “out of every 480 people in the world,” at least one is a fan of Dream’s content. That is an enormous quantity of supporters, and it should not be surprising that there are “thousands of terrible people” within the millions of fans.

This sentiment appears to be echoed by his fans — as many have resurfaced earlier videos showing that the content creator has never specifically encouraged the creation of relationship fanfiction or “CP.”

It remains unclear how satisfied people are with Dream’s response, but the overall sentiment appears to be positive. While it feels unreasonable to expect a creator to be wholly responsible for the actions of their audience, this incident does provide a cautionary tale.

Considering this “disgusting” group of Dream’s stans, the prevailing community critique remains: If you are an influencer, you have some obligation to directly and quickly curtail negative behavior by those you influence.

JoJo Siwa officially comes out after 'Born This Way' TikTok sparked speculation

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:45 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 21:48

by Virginia Glaze
Fans speculate JoJo Siwa came out in TikTok
YouTube: It's JoJo Siwa

YouTube sensation and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has officially come out after uploading a TikTok that got the entire internet talking.

JoJo Siwa is a huge icon for young internet users around the globe. Best known for her colorful outfits, giant bows and larger-than-life personality, the 17-year-old has amassed an impressive 12 million YouTube subscribers with her positive messages and energetic original songs.

Despite sharing her life with the world, Siwa has been relatively quiet regarding her relationship status, with fans keeping a close eye on any potential suitors she uploads videos with.

Now, Siwa has turned the tables in a major way, after uploading a TikTok lipsyncing to Lady Gaga’s iconic LGBTQ anthem, ‘Born This Way.’

@itsjojosiwa♬ Born This Way Lady Gaga – johanna

More specifically, JoJo sang along to the lyrics: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive.”

A day after releasing her viral TikTok, Siwa has officially come out in a touching Tweet. In her post, JoJo wears a t-shirt that she received from her cousin, which boasts the words: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

This announcement also comes a short time after her collaboration with LGBTQ TikTok content group Pride House, where she danced together with some of its members to Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun.’

Siwa’s latest announcement has been met with a slew of positivity and support from her fans and fellow creators – but even before she made it official, several high-profile internet stars made sure to give her their well-wishes via TikTok.

“I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!” James Charles exclaimed.

“WELCOME TO THE FAMILY JOJO!” TikTok star Spencer commented.

“Happy for you JoJo,” YouTuber Bretman Rock added.

Commenters congratulate JoJo Siwa on coming out.

Before releasing her reveal on January 22, some fans weren’t so sure Siwa was actually coming out, as her initial TikTok had no caption and could have been a mere lipsync video with no hidden meaning, at all.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, anymore, as Siwa has put the “rumors” to rest. Congrats, JoJo Siwa – you’re on the right track, baby, you were born this way!

 