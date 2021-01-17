Twitter erupts as Tommyinnit leaks Addison Rae in Dream SMP Minecraft server

Worlds collide and Twitter explodes as Twitch streamer Tommyinnit surprisingly leaked that TikTok superstar Addison Rae is in the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) Minecraft Discord server.

Founded by the Dream Team, the private, whitelisted Dream SMP Minecraft server is a world of roleplay, drama and, above all else, entertainment. Familiar with their fair share of intriguing characters, fans are now pushing the limits of curiosity and excitement at the possibility that a mainstream, TikTok icon could be stepping into the Minecraft players, Twitch streamers and YouTubers’ arena.

Dream, the faceless persona behind the server, has a hefty 16 million subscribers on YouTube. Tommyinnit, the teenage Englishman and one of the world’s fastest-growing streamers, has 3 million followers on Twitch. Rae, who jumped into fame for clean dance moves, has 34 million followers on Instagram and 75 million on TikTok.

During a Twitch stream, Tommyinnit couldn’t contain himself as he noticed Rae in the Dream SMP’s Discord general channel. Expressing serious surprise and confusion, the streamer discussed her presence and quickly lit social media ablaze as fans debate what said presence could entail.

While gaming once felt like a niche domain, internet celebs like Rae and James Charles, or even US politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all dabbled in the streaming world at the height of Among Us popularity.

Unfortunately, Rae’s specific crossover experience in the Twitch streaming world was less than ideal as she encountered serious backlash for her Among Us session with Pokimane, Corpse Husband and, in what could now be considered a sneak peek, Dream.

Undeterred by that hate, it appears that Rae’s interest in gaming is unfazed. And, to the delight of those who prefer positive energy over hate, the Dream SMP fans seem to be taking this leak in a much funnier, confusedly entertained light than Twitch chat had.

addison rae joins the dream smp in the midst of dream battling tommy and tubbo. she yells “STOP” and everyone stops fighting. she walks over to dream, and renagades in his face, canonically killing him for the last time. she hands tommy his discs and becomes the queen of the smp — eve 🙂 is a tommy apologist (@1nn1t_) January 16, 2021

It remains unclear whether or not Rae will take an actual role within the Dream SMP or if she was simply testing the water by joining the Discord. When Tommyinnit later tried inviting the TikTok superstar to voice chat, she ignored the request, prompting him to jokingly call her a “d**khead.”

With this leaked quasi-involvement already thrusting social media into a frenzied state, one can only imagine the potential for content if “Draem SMP” becomes a reality.