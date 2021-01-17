Logo
Twitter erupts as Tommyinnit leaks Addison Rae in Dream SMP Minecraft server

Published: 17/Jan/2021 0:32

by Theo Salaun
dream smp tommyinnit minecraft addison rae
Twitch, @Tommyinnit / Minecraft, @Dream / Twitter, @whoisaddison

Addison Rae Dream Tommyinnit

Worlds collide and Twitter explodes as Twitch streamer Tommyinnit surprisingly leaked that TikTok superstar Addison Rae is in the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) Minecraft Discord server.

Founded by the Dream Team, the private, whitelisted Dream SMP Minecraft server is a world of roleplay, drama and, above all else, entertainment. Familiar with their fair share of intriguing characters, fans are now pushing the limits of curiosity and excitement at the possibility that a mainstream, TikTok icon could be stepping into the Minecraft players, Twitch streamers and YouTubers’ arena.

Dream, the faceless persona behind the server, has a hefty 16 million subscribers on YouTube. Tommyinnit, the teenage Englishman and one of the world’s fastest-growing streamers, has 3 million followers on Twitch. Rae, who jumped into fame for clean dance moves, has 34 million followers on Instagram and 75 million on TikTok.

During a Twitch stream, Tommyinnit couldn’t contain himself as he noticed Rae in the Dream SMP’s Discord general channel. Expressing serious surprise and confusion, the streamer discussed her presence and quickly lit social media ablaze as fans debate what said presence could entail.

While gaming once felt like a niche domain, internet celebs like Rae and James Charles, or even US politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all dabbled in the streaming world at the height of Among Us popularity. 

Unfortunately, Rae’s specific crossover experience in the Twitch streaming world was less than ideal as she encountered serious backlash for her Among Us session with Pokimane, Corpse Husband and, in what could now be considered a sneak peek, Dream.

Undeterred by that hate, it appears that Rae’s interest in gaming is unfazed. And, to the delight of those who prefer positive energy over hate, the Dream SMP fans seem to be taking this leak in a much funnier, confusedly entertained light than Twitch chat had.

It remains unclear whether or not Rae will take an actual role within the Dream SMP or if she was simply testing the water by joining the Discord. When Tommyinnit later tried inviting the TikTok superstar to voice chat, she ignored the request, prompting him to jokingly call her a “d**khead.”

With this leaked quasi-involvement already thrusting social media into a frenzied state, one can only imagine the potential for content if “Draem SMP” becomes a reality.

Entertainment

TikToker Giulia Amato calls out fans over constant Addison Rae comparisons

Published: 16/Jan/2021 22:09

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Giulia Amato/Addison Rae

Addison Rae TikTok

TikTok star Giulia Amato has hit out at fans on TikTok for constantly comparing her to Addison Rae and other influencers, claiming that it feels like she has been “given a different identity.”

Since launching her channel in April 2019, 17-year-old Giulia Amato has made a name for herself on TikTok. As well as having an impressive 1.8 million followers, her content — which includes dances, lip-syncing and POVs — has helped her amass nearly 55 million likes on the app.

However, with many fans noticing Amato’s striking resemblance to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, her comments are often flooded with comparisons, and she’s faced accusations of copying Rae in the past.

For example, in October, Amato was accused of “copying” Addison Rae after dying her hair back to its natural brunette color shortly after Rae dyed her own hair brown.

In this TikTok, it is clear that Amato has had enough of the comparisons. She captioned the clip, “my name is Giulia Amato and I don’t want to be compared to other people everyday.”

Clearly referencing the Addison Rae comparisons, Amato continued: “So by now, you guys all know who I’m compared to. I don’t want to say her name because I don’t want it to look like I’m using her name to get clout for this video, but you guys know who I’m talking about.”

She elaborated even further: “My videos were, at first, filled with a lot of hate, with a lot of people comparing us, and that I can handle.”

“But I feel like it’s become a trend t0 give me different identities.”

Instagram: Addison Rae
Amato said in the TikTok that she finds herself being constantly compared to Addison Rae, who is currently starring in a remake of the movie ‘She’s All That.’

Noting how she’s recently been compared to a “mix” of Rae and “two or four” other high-profile TikTok stars, Amato asserted in the video that, contrary to accusations in the comments, she has never had cosmetic surgery or other treatments done to her face.

Sympathizing with Amato’s frustrations, fans on Instagram showed their support. One user said in a comment that got over 4,000 likes that “they are both gorgeous,” while another user said that fans should stop comparing because “we are all beautiful and have our own blessings, so no need to be jealous of each other.”

It appears that Amato has since deleted the TikTok from her account.