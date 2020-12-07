Logo
YouTuber Dream’s fans outraged after Addison Rae receives merch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 17:48

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae next to YouTuber Dream's merch
Instagram: addisonraee

Addison Rae

Some fans of popular YouTuber Dream have been divided after he sent some of his merch over to TikTok star Addison Rae, with her comment section flooded with messages imploring her to “get away from Dream,” and citing her ‘problematic past’ as the cause of their discomfort.

Several smaller creators have experienced an enormous boom in engagement this year. With people like Corpse Husband and Sykkuno becoming fan favorites and accumulating a large and dedicated fan base within a short space of time.

Dream is one such creator. He became known primarily for his Minecraft content, but since joining the Among Us hype he has been competing with creators like Mr Beast, Corpse Husband, and PewDiePie, and as a result has picked up a wave of passionate fans.

YouTuber Dream's logo
YouTube: Dream
Dream has over 13 million subscribers on YouTube.

However, the fanbase was divided when Addison Rae revealed that Dream had sent her a selection of merch featuring his now iconic stick figure logo. This followed a tweet from Addison where she said ‘hey’ to the creators along with Corpse Husband and Quackity.

Some fans quickly grew frustrated, and began flooding Addison Rae’s TikTok comments telling her to “get away from Dream.” Many cited Addison’s alleged problematic past as the reason for their discomfort, calling her “racist” and “homophobic.”

However, other fans highlighted their disappointment in certain parts of the community for the attacks on Addison.

“Listen, I don’t like Addison Rae. Really,” one fan explained. “But sending her hate just because Dream sent her his merch is very unnecessary.”

Addison appeared to be referring to the backlash in a series of tweets on December 7. “Choose forgiveness,” she wrote. “No one is perfect. Give people a chance to learn, grow, and change,” also saying “how come we accept some people’s personal growth but not others?”

In response to screenshots exhibiting some of the comments telling Addison to “get away from Dream,” Dream said on his alt Twitter that the behavior was “embarrassing as hell, no one should do that crap, makes me very uncomfortable.”

There are several sides to this debate, but it’s clear that Addison and Dream themselves are looking to foster a good relationship, and don’t agree with the outpour of criticism.

xQc rages at “dumb” Fortnite stream snipers

Published: 7/Dec/2020 13:38

by Jacob Hale
xQc on Fortnite stream snipers season 5
Epic Games/Twitch: xQc

xQc

In classic Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fashion, the popular Twitch streamer called out stream snipers after being repeatedly hunted down during a Fortnite stream.

Stream snipers have been the bane of the existence of content creators everywhere for a long time now. The act, which sees viewers land on streamers as they watch to ruin their games, became super popular during the huge wave of popularity Fortnite saw during 2018.

This has continued to be a huge problem for our favorite streamers until now where, no matter what game is being played, streamers will get griefed by viewers just wanting to get one over on these top players.

That said, some streamers definitely get it worse than others. While NICKMERCS viewers, for example, might be familiar with his “friendly” stream snipers that drop him loot and money, or will simply follow him and form an army against enemy players, xQc gets quite the opposite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 baby yoda
Epic Games
Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought Baby Yoda to Fortnite — but stream snipers are still a major issue.

With the recent Chapter 2, Season 5 update in Fortnite, the game is seeing a lot of players returning, especially with the wait for Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War, which has been delayed to December 16.

More than once, xQc was traversing the Fortnite island or just landing in and a barrage of stream snipers would land on him, swinging their pickaxes and firing shots, leaving him no option but to succumb to their shots.

Finally, xQc broke and called out the stream snipers, calling them “dumb” and saying that they need to “get a job” after yelling in frustration.

Stressing that he “can’t even play” the game when stream snipers are constantly griefing him like this, xQc has clearly had enough, and it’s hard to blame him when you know that every time you drop into a match you’ll have a multitude of people hunting you down and following your every move.

Whether his stream snipers do actually stop remains to be seen, but given how popular he is, the issue might not ever be completely eradicated.