YouTuber Dream’s fans outraged after Addison Rae receives merch

Some fans of popular YouTuber Dream have been divided after he sent some of his merch over to TikTok star Addison Rae, with her comment section flooded with messages imploring her to “get away from Dream,” and citing her ‘problematic past’ as the cause of their discomfort.

Several smaller creators have experienced an enormous boom in engagement this year. With people like Corpse Husband and Sykkuno becoming fan favorites and accumulating a large and dedicated fan base within a short space of time.

Dream is one such creator. He became known primarily for his Minecraft content, but since joining the Among Us hype he has been competing with creators like Mr Beast, Corpse Husband, and PewDiePie, and as a result has picked up a wave of passionate fans.

However, the fanbase was divided when Addison Rae revealed that Dream had sent her a selection of merch featuring his now iconic stick figure logo. This followed a tweet from Addison where she said ‘hey’ to the creators along with Corpse Husband and Quackity.

Some fans quickly grew frustrated, and began flooding Addison Rae’s TikTok comments telling her to “get away from Dream.” Many cited Addison’s alleged problematic past as the reason for their discomfort, calling her “racist” and “homophobic.”

you guys do know that people are allowed to be uncomfortable with addison rae right? she’s literally racist, homophobic, friends with pedos, and all that shit. stop telling people they arent allowed to be uncomfortable lol /nbh — toby ★ (@C0RPS3C0R3) December 7, 2020

However, other fans highlighted their disappointment in certain parts of the community for the attacks on Addison.

“Listen, I don’t like Addison Rae. Really,” one fan explained. “But sending her hate just because Dream sent her his merch is very unnecessary.”

listen, i don’t like addison rae. really. but sending her hate just because dream sent her his merch is very unnecessary. — skyler loves csgc (@xcvsmix) December 7, 2020

Addison appeared to be referring to the backlash in a series of tweets on December 7. “Choose forgiveness,” she wrote. “No one is perfect. Give people a chance to learn, grow, and change,” also saying “how come we accept some people’s personal growth but not others?”

how come we accept some peoples personal growth but not others? — addison rae (@whoisaddison) December 7, 2020

In response to screenshots exhibiting some of the comments telling Addison to “get away from Dream,” Dream said on his alt Twitter that the behavior was “embarrassing as hell, no one should do that crap, makes me very uncomfortable.”

embarrassing as hellll, no one should do that crap, makes me very uncomfortable — dream (@dreamwastaken2) December 7, 2020

There are several sides to this debate, but it’s clear that Addison and Dream themselves are looking to foster a good relationship, and don’t agree with the outpour of criticism.