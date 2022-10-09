Dream opens up about #HESUGLY Twitter trend immediately after viral face reveal

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

Minecraft megastar Dream finally revealed his face to more than 30 million fans, but he was met with rude comments that made enough noise to trend on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say.

On October 2, the largest Minecraft content creator on the internet finally revealed his face. Dream – aka Clay – would tease the reveal for 48 hours before his YouTube premiere would rack up over 1.5 million live viewers.

Of course, #DreamFaceReveal would skyrocket to the #1 spot on Twitter’s trending page. However, the joyous moment was also accompanied by a wave of negativity that resulted in #HESUGLY also making it close to the top of trending.

The majority of viewers, regardless of their relation to Dream and his fanbase, agreed that the content creator was a pretty normal-looking guy. Suffice it to say, the internet deemed Dream “traditionally handsome” while trolls flung insults for a myriad of reasons.

Twitter #dreamfacereveal was trending on Twitter followed by #HESUGLY.

Dream takes his face reveal hate in stride

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dream touched on the hate he received following his highly anticipated face reveal.

He stated, “I got texted by so many friends of mine being like, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, well, yeah, when you have 30 million eyeballs on you, a million, two million people are going to be making jokes or be mean or are not great people. When you take that big of a pool, there’s going to be a portion.”

He even touched on how he’s numb to hate during the face reveal video. “I feel like I’ve gotten so desensitized to hate, that I find a lot of it funny… that I probably maybe shouldn’t.”

He recounted a time that he received a text message from someone claiming to be an FBI agent, but he laughed it off as someone trolling him. However, it turned out to be a serious inquiry from an actual member of the FBI.

So, while the goal of #HESUGLY was to tear down the streamer, he seems to be handling the toxicity in stride. In fact, he’s been spending the weekend with his closest friends at TwitchCon hosting various panels and events, and aims to make more IRL contention in the future.