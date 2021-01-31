Dream and Ranboo the same person? SMP Minecraft twist sparks conspiracy theories - Dexerto

A mind-bending twist from streamer ‘Ranboo’ while playing on the Dream SMP Minecraft server has some fans questioning, yet again, the identity of the famous content creator known as ‘dream.’

The Dream SMP is a private, survival, multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server where dream and his fellow streamers roleplay, forming alliances and producing a ton of deep, deep lore and storylines for videos, which we’ll only be scratching the surface of here today.

Toward the end of 2020, Minecraft streamer Ranboo finally got an invite to the server, and during a seriously freaky broadcast on January 30, he and dream worked together to blow fan’s minds; so much so that “WHAT HAPPENED” started trending on Twitter and even set off a few conspiracy theories in the process.

To sum up the 40-minute stream (in case you don’t want to watch the whole thing) the story so far is that Ranboo has become convinced dream is somehow messing with him or haunting him over the last few days as the voice inside his head — making him do “terrible” things on the server.

In light of this, and to confront his supposed tormentor, Ranboo decides to visit the server’s supermax prison where dream is locked up. Needless to say, things start getting weird as soon as the two meet in a cell.

During the confrontation, dream reveals that he’s simply a figment of Ranboo’s imagination or some kind of fever dream, casually proclaiming “I’m not even real” before vanishing.

Then all hell breaks loose, with the streamer losing what last bits of sanity he has left before the ceiling falls down on him — an impressive use of terrain that, along with the storyline, also impressed viewers.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED IN RANBOOS STREAM. HOW DID THE MAKE THE CEILING FALL? WAS THAT A CANNON DEATH? IS DREAM AND RANBOO THE SAME PERSON I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS pic.twitter.com/xts0QxhgBs — mirnyx // ranboo apologist (@mirnyx_) January 30, 2021

Quickly after the stream ended, the server started trending on Twitter, with fans literally wondering what the heck had just gone down, how the ceiling collapsed like that, and whether or not dream and Ranboo were the same person.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is on the SMP server, so everything that goes down is fiction. Most fans weren’t actually wondering if both streamers were actually one person IRL (though Ranboo, like dream, has yet to reveal his face. Just saying).

The blocks falling were probably due to a custom texture pack, and as one fan pointed out if you look closely at the vod, you can see where it sort of clips, which led some fans to think the ending was pre-recorded.

Brain-melting plot twists and impressive Minecraft special effects aside though, the fact this moment was able to start trending on Twitter almost instantly is super impressive, and probably got even more people interested in the Dream SMP storyline.