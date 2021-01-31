 Dream and Ranboo the same person? SMP Minecraft twist sparks conspiracy theories - Dexerto
Dream and Ranboo the same person? SMP Minecraft twist sparks conspiracy theories

Published: 31/Jan/2021 1:00

by Bill Cooney
Ranboo/Novaskins

Dream

A mind-bending twist from streamer ‘Ranboo’ while playing on the Dream SMP Minecraft server has some fans questioning, yet again, the identity of the famous content creator known as ‘dream.’

The Dream SMP is a private, survival, multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server where dream and his fellow streamers roleplay, forming alliances and producing a ton of deep, deep lore and storylines for videos, which we’ll only be scratching the surface of here today.

Toward the end of 2020, Minecraft streamer Ranboo finally got an invite to the server, and during a seriously freaky broadcast on January 30, he and dream worked together to blow fan’s minds; so much so that “WHAT HAPPENED” started trending on Twitter and even set off a few conspiracy theories in the process.

To sum up the 40-minute stream (in case you don’t want to watch the whole thing) the story so far is that Ranboo has become convinced dream is somehow messing with him or haunting him over the last few days as the voice inside his head — making him do “terrible” things on the server.

In light of this, and to confront his supposed tormentor, Ranboo decides to visit the server’s supermax prison where dream is locked up. Needless to say, things start getting weird as soon as the two meet in a cell.

During the confrontation, dream reveals that he’s simply a figment of Ranboo’s imagination or some kind of fever dream, casually proclaiming “I’m not even real” before vanishing.

Then all hell breaks loose, with the streamer losing what last bits of sanity he has left before the ceiling falls down on him — an impressive use of terrain that, along with the storyline, also impressed viewers.

Quickly after the stream ended, the server started trending on Twitter, with fans literally wondering what the heck had just gone down, how the ceiling collapsed like that, and whether or not dream and Ranboo were the same person.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is on the SMP server, so everything that goes down is fiction. Most fans weren’t actually wondering if both streamers were actually one person IRL (though Ranboo, like dream, has yet to reveal his face. Just saying).

The blocks falling were probably due to a custom texture pack, and as one fan pointed out if you look closely at the vod, you can see where it sort of clips, which led some fans to think the ending was pre-recorded.

Brain-melting plot twists and impressive Minecraft special effects aside though, the fact this moment was able to start trending on Twitter almost instantly is super impressive, and probably got even more people interested in the Dream SMP storyline.

Madison Beer bashes cancel culture for not treating influencers like humans

Published: 31/Jan/2021 0:28

by Theo Salaun
madison beer vs cancel culture
Instagram, @madisonbeer / Pexels, Eric Yeich

Madison Beer

TikTok star, singer and just overall influencer Madison Beer has delivered a nuanced rebuttal against cancel culture, claiming that the behavior prevents constructive criticism and doesn’t treat celebrities like humans.

Cancel culture has many proponents and many critics. Among the latter group, Madison Beer is a surprise addition. Typically, denizens of the internet expect cancel culture’s opponents to represent the groups that are most subject to cancelation — namely those who represent majorities and hold anti-progressive views.

Beer, a 21-year-old woman, doesn’t neatly fit into those stereotypes but, nevertheless, she has posted a firm Instagram story bashing the tenets of cancel culture and, instead, vaguely promoting the values of empathy and compassion.

People in the public eye have been subject to cancelation in recent years as progressive values push social media to enact its own version of accountability. Influencers have, unsurprisingly, not been spared and Beer has some criticisms for how that accountability is enforced.

madison beer instagram cancel culture

Beer essentially breaks her sentiments into three main points. 

First, she argues that “celebrities, influencers or anyone of the sort are, for some reason, deemed not as human as everyone else.” Following on, she contends that the assumption that people’s “favorite celeb, artist or influencer is perfect” is a “pure societal error.” 

The conclusion of this point is that cancel culture is flawed because it unfairly criticizes people, who have been raised “on a pedestal,” for their “human mistakes.” So, in her eyes, the initial problem is that celebrities are held to too high of a standard.

Beer’s second point, or “second layer,” is that the mechanisms of cancel culture prevent meaningful, solution-oriented discourse. By receiving “thousands of tweets telling you to kill yourself,” critics crowd a space that could, instead, be filled with “real productive conversation or resolutions or lessons.”

While she agrees that there should be “100% accountability and consequences,” the influencer argues that, “in most cases,” cancel culture simply equates to bullying someone with a platform.

Some remain unconvinced by Beer’s message, with one user offering a simple rebuke: “Why is she talking? She has pretty-girl privilege.”

Which leads directly into the influencer’s third point, that “kindness, compassion and empathy are really cool” and that “people should just practice these simple things a bit more.”

While we won’t dive into the structural integrity of Beer’s argument, it’s clear that the young social media star is thinking deeply about the relationship between influencer and the influenced.