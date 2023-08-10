Tubbo & Ranboo put Sapnap on blast for taking Kick deal

Minecraft content creators Ranboo and Tubbo have hit out at Sapnap’s move to Kick, stating that it’s not a safe platform for his followers.

At the end of 2022, Kick hit the radar of many streamers and content creators at a time when they were having plenty of issues with Twitch.

The Stake-backed platform has been splashing the cash on a whole host of different streamers, signing big names like xQc and Hikaru to massive non-exclusive deals. Though, there has also been plenty of criticism given that the platform is owned by a gambling company and they’ve put their support behind Adin Ross – who has constantly come under fire for controversial comments. Kick’s own CEO has admitted to Adin being a “brand risk” as well.

Minecraft star Sapnap has become the latest big name to join Kick, leaving behind a Twitch channel with over 3 million followers. However, he’s drawn criticism from Tubbo and Ranboo for taking his audience to that platform.

Ranboo & Tubbo hit out at Sapnap for signing Kick deal

Shortly after the move was announced, Ranboo had been conducting a Q&A session on his Tumblr page and reiterated his stance that he doesn’t support any creator moving to Kick – and he himself would not leave YouTube for it.

“I don’t respect any creator that joins that platform if they are aware of what happens on that platform. Nothing more to add to it. It is about money at the end of the day no matter how you try to spin it. And that’s sad that people are willing to put the safety and wellbeing of their community at risk and support what happens there for a high enough figure,” Ranboo said.

“I mean for Christ’s sake if the CEOs cared about making their platform safer they would have. Just say you want money and go. I could go more into it but honestly, it just makes me really f*cking sad so ill leave it at that. Please do not support creators that join Kick.”

In Tubbo’s case, he addressed the move during his own stream, and was on the same lines of Ranboo for criticizing the move in that Kick isn’t safe for Sapnap’s fans.

“Sapnap, I’m just going to say it frankly. The majority of Sapnap’s demographic is people in communities such as LBTQIA+, younger demographic, and stuff like that. I feel like this platform is not a safe place to be openly trans, openly Jewish, not a safe place to be black for example, it’s insane,” he stated.

“It’s great that you want to spearhead positive change, but also with such a large and powerful voice you have and so much good you could do with that voice, it’s best you’re more responsible with where you want to bring your community and you have a responsibility to protect them.”

As noted, Sapnap stated that he wants Kick to be “welcoming to everyone” and himself wants to “contribute to positive change” on the platform.

It ultimately remains to be seen if that’ll be the case.