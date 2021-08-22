Dr Disrespect slams Warzone’s “horrific” Combat Scout perk as worst change ever

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes the new Combat Scout perk is one of the worst additions to Warzone yet and he isn’t sure how the devs approved it to be added.

Over the last few months, Dr Disrespect’s relationship with Warzone has grown more fractious, to the point where he uninstalled the battle royale and stated he’d be taking a pretty decent break. Of course, that didn’t happen, and the Doc continued dominating in Verdansk.

In recent weeks, however, he has made the switch to Apex Legends and seems to be enjoying battle royale’s just as much as he did when H1Z1 and PUBG were at their peak.

With streamers and content creators hopping back into Warzone for the CoD: Vanguard reveal, the Two-Time joined them, but he still isn’t best pleased with the game or the new Combat Scout perk.

In his last return to Warzone, The Doc stated that the new perk – which is basically legal wall hacks – just wasn’t something that Call of Duty fans wanted and papered over the cracks of a lack of anti-cheat.

When he dropped back into Verdansk again, he had some more choice words for the new addition. “That’s right, they’ve got that new thing in this game where it marks the players. I think it’s such a horrific move,” The Two-Time started.

“Whenever I shoot somebody, they just highlight red. It’s the cheesiest thing they’ve added in this game, I think potentially ever, I’ve got to be honest. I don’t know how somebody is sitting at the studio going ‘yeah, that’s great.’ It blows my mind, champs.”

While Doc, and many others, don’t like the perk, it has taken over Warzone quite a bit, shifting the perk meta quite a fair bit.

If it gets out of hand, Raven will likely have to make some changes, but until then, the Two-Time is going to stick to playing Apex Legends like many others.