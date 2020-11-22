 Dr Disrespect reveals surprise pick for the best controller player ever - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect reveals surprise pick for the best controller player ever

Published: 22/Nov/2020 10:47 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 10:58

by Joe Craven
Shroud Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban
Aydan Dr Disrespect FormaL Karma

Dr Disrespect has surprised many by naming Aydan as the best controller player in the world, choosing the Warzone content creator over all-star CoD pros like Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow. 

The clash between console and PC gaming has been a drawn-out topic in the gaming world. Unfortunately, even as the next generation of Xbox and Playstations hit the market, it shows no signs of slowing down. Hence, players tend to be split into two categories: those using mouse and keyboard and those using controllers.

The Doc has been known to dabble in both, playing a host of games on both console and PC. On November 21, he made his claim that Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad is the best controller player in the world.

Aydan has recently transitioned into Warzone content creation, after making a name for himself as one of the world’s best at Fortnite with a controller.

Aydan on the phone to his mum on Twitch
Twitch: Aydan
Aydan made his name as a Fortnite pro for Ghost Gaming.

Describing Aydan as a Warzone content creator is probably an injustice, with him dominating enemies so frequently he even holds the Solo vs Squads World Record.

“I was looking at my trophies and a controversial humble thought came across my bullet proof mullet,” the Doc tweeted. “Aydan could be the best controller gamer the world has ever seen. I mean, there’s me, the Lamborghini, Karma and FormaL in the conversation BUT, Aydan is something else.”

FormaL and Karma are two of the best Call of Duty pros of all time, with the former sitting on one world championship ring, while the latter is joint top with three world championship rings.

Some responded to argue the inclusion of Scump, another CoD pro who has teamed with both FormaL and Karma in the past.

There will never be a concrete answer to the question of who’s the best controller player ever, but the thought of Aydan alongside FormaL and Karma is an incredible compliment.

Call of Duty

Warzone watches will expose you through walls to enemies

Published: 22/Nov/2020 11:10

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Modern Warfare character looking at a watch
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered that wearing certain watches in-game will make it possible for them to be seen through walls and other spots, handing their enemies an advantage.

Since Warzone was released back in March, players have been trying to find different ways to get a leg up over their opponents so that they can keep racking up win after win. 

Some players will keep it simple and rock an overpowered weapon loadout, while others dive into cheats – even though some have been punished for their hacks. Though, due to a number of bugs and different issues in-game, the game itself will sometimes give players a helping hand.

Previously, players could see enemy movement through doors and walls by aiming near where they assumed the enemies were hidden. Now though, there is another problem, and it revolves around two watches. 

Stange Magic watch in Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Activision
The Strange Magic watch is one of the two causing issues.

The unusual problem was pointed out by Reddit user Khurlauss, who shared a clip of himself showing that the Strange Magic and Time of the Season watches can be seen through walls.

Why this happens seems to stem from the fact that they aren’t a typical watch. Instead, they display the time through orange and green glows that float just away from a player’s body.

The Redditor showed just how big of an advantage it gives Warzone players by replaying a clip of himself in the Gulag. As he ran towards the center, the glow of the enemy’s watch quickly shone behind the wall. It might have only been a small speck on the screen, but it is noticeable and allowed the Redditor to outplay his opponent for the win. 

PSA: Don’t wear these watches because they are visible through walls (Strange Magic, Time of the Season) from CODWarzone

As of writing, the issue has not been highlighted on Infinity Ward’s public Trello board, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they are aware of it. 

Given that the next Warzone season – the first in Black Ops Cold War – is set to start in mid-December, players will want as clean a slate as possible, and that includes fixing the watches.