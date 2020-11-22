Dr Disrespect reveals surprise pick for the best controller player ever - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect has surprised many by naming Aydan as the best controller player in the world, choosing the Warzone content creator over all-star CoD pros like Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow.

The clash between console and PC gaming has been a drawn-out topic in the gaming world. Unfortunately, even as the next generation of Xbox and Playstations hit the market, it shows no signs of slowing down. Hence, players tend to be split into two categories: those using mouse and keyboard and those using controllers.

The Doc has been known to dabble in both, playing a host of games on both console and PC. On November 21, he made his claim that Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad is the best controller player in the world.

Aydan has recently transitioned into Warzone content creation, after making a name for himself as one of the world’s best at Fortnite with a controller.

Describing Aydan as a Warzone content creator is probably an injustice, with him dominating enemies so frequently he even holds the Solo vs Squads World Record.

“I was looking at my trophies and a controversial humble thought came across my bullet proof mullet,” the Doc tweeted. “Aydan could be the best controller gamer the world has ever seen. I mean, there’s me, the Lamborghini, Karma and FormaL in the conversation BUT, Aydan is something else.”

FormaL and Karma are two of the best Call of Duty pros of all time, with the former sitting on one world championship ring, while the latter is joint top with three world championship rings.

Some responded to argue the inclusion of Scump, another CoD pro who has teamed with both FormaL and Karma in the past.

There will never be a concrete answer to the question of who’s the best controller player ever, but the thought of Aydan alongside FormaL and Karma is an incredible compliment.