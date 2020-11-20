 Dr Disrespect wants to join Nadeshot by owning “powerhouse” CDL team - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect wants to join Nadeshot by owning “powerhouse” CDL team

Published: 20/Nov/2020 0:41

by Theo Salaun
dr disrespect call of duty league team nadeshot
Call of Duty League / Twitter, @drdisrespect

Call of Duty League Dr Disrespect

Following announcements that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez had reacquired OpTic Gaming and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag bought a Call of Duty League spot, Dr Disrespect has, once again, teased the possibility of buying a CDL team.

This is not the first time that the Doc has alluded to the Champions Club having a chance to represent at CDL Champs, and it appears unlikely to be the last. Back in early October, the man known as the Two-Time Champ suggested that he could get involved in Call of Duty ownership.

When asked about owning a CDL franchise, Doc, whose real name is Guy Beahm, responded intriguingly: “Will I have my own? Probably not. Will I be a part as a shareholder? You never know…”

Now, he appears to be doubling down on that interest, as the FPS icon applauded H3CZ and Nadeshot’s moves before imagining how special it would be for him to have his own team. In a YouTube video involving his Warzone gameplay, the Doc took an opportunity to discuss how exciting it would be for him and his fanbase to get involved in the esport.

For mobile users, segment begins at 11:38.

“You know what I was thinking about yesterday, champs? I think it’s fantastic that H3CZ is back in the league, Call of Duty, as an owner. And Nadeshot … Just imagine, ‘Doc has this team.’”

Doc has clearly not stopped dwelling on the idea of CDL ownership and the league’s recent organizational news may have given him an added bump in the desire department. H3CZ is an owner who continues to regularly put out vlog content while Nadeshot is an owner who streams on Twitch, both proving how entertaining it is for fans to have owners who invest in their own content.

Nadeshot LA Thieves
100 Thieves
Nadeshot’s LA Thieves announcement rocked the CDL world.

Doc then elaborated on his interest, colorfully spelling out, in third person, how fun it would be for Call of Duty if he was part of an ownership group: “Now we got a narrative going. I feel like Doc can really shake up that narrative with a powerhouse team … the team would automatically adopt the Champions Club.”

With H3CZ uniting the Green Wall under OpTic Chicago and Nadeshot bringing 100T back to CoD with the Los Angeles Thieves (who will also have the world’s first Warzone team), the prospects for the Champions Club getting involved are very exciting. Thus far, there has been no real business moves to earn Doc ownership, but it’s obviously something he’s trying to secure.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon bundle: how to get & what’s in it

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:27

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

In order to celebrate the upcoming release of Nuketown ’84 in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has announced a brand new, free Nuketown weapon bundle that can net players a slew of new and interesting items. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Black Ops Cold War is already shaping up to have a beefy post-launch content release schedule. Season 1 is set to start on December 10, 2020, but before that point, Nuketown ’84 is expected to launch for everyone on November 24, 2020, much to the excitement of the map’s longtime fans.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the location, Treyarch has revealed a brand new Nuketown-themed weapon bundle for Black Ops Cold War, which includes a ton of exclusive items. The best part is that getting your hands on it relatively simple.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Weapon Bundle

Activision
The Nuketown Weapon bundle comes with a slew of cool items.

First and foremost, the Nuketown weapon bundle comes with an exclusive weapon variant for the Hauer 77 shotgun, called the “Last Stop.” According to Treyarch, the weapon includes a 21.6 barrel extension, a 6-round extended magazine, a Commando Assembly stock, and a Milstop Reflex Optic. It’s also decked out in some sweet, Nuketown-themed designs.

In addition, the bundle includes six weapon charms based on the classic mannequins seen on the map, as well as a sticker, a calling card, and an emblem. It’s essentially a full-blown store bundle that Treyarch is giving away for free.

As Treyarch pointed out in their blog post, this bundle will also be available for use in Warzone when the Black Ops Cold War implementation occurs on December 10, 2020.

How to get the Nuketown weapon bundle

Getting your hands on this exclusive bundle is relatively simple. In fact, all players have to do to get their hands on it is log in to the game before November 20, 2020, at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST).

If you’ve already logged in to the game by this point, don’t fret, as you’ll automatically get the bundle when it releases on November 20, 2020.

If that wasn’t already enough, Treyarch is also including it with all purchases of the game up until December 4, 2020, so if you haven’t gotten Black Ops Cold War yet and you still want the bundle, now’s the perfect time to do so.

All in all, this seems like a nice reward for players who are excited about the upcoming return of a fan-favorite map. Hopefully Treyarch implements more of these types of deals in the future.