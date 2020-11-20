Aydan smashes Warzone Solos vs Squads world record with insane run - Dexerto

Former Fortnite star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad has managed to break the world record for Warzone kills playing as a solo while in a squads match, racking up a pretty impressive total to say the least.
With the popularity of Warzone through the roof, it has attracted players from plenty of different genres to test their skills and show that they’ve got what it takes to be amongst the best of the best.
The standout stars, typically, have a Call of Duty or battle royale-based background as players like Aydan – who was once ranked amongst the top Fortnite professionals in the globe – have converted over.
With such a melting pot of talent dropping into Verdansk, winning streaks are being stretched out, money is being won, and records are being smashed – including those who try to test themselves in a 1v4 scenario.
The former Fortnite star has become one of Verdansk’ best players.
Previously, the Solo vs Squads record had stood at 57 kills, which is an incredibly impressive number to say the least, but Aydan went one step further.
During his November 19 stream, the former Ghost Gaming star found himself on a heater, racking up kill after kill in Warzone. He quickly leveled the record of57 kills and found himself in a tricky 1v3 against a team with a Juggernaut.
However, he called upon his incredible battle royale talents to rip through his opponents, solidifying not only the record, but the Warzone victory in one fell swoop. And, it’s safe to say that Aydan was pretty happy with himself too.
🚨 @aydan just hit 60 kills in Solo Quads, breaking the World Record!
Whether you’re a fresh-faced recruit or a Warzone veteran that is looking to drastically improve their KDA, these top aiming tips will help give you the edge on the virtual battlefield.
Winning games of Warzone requires tremendous amounts of communication, game sense, and decent mechanics. Activision’s battle royale is notoriously competitive and even the game’s best players can struggle to claim a dominant victory. While picking meta weapons and loadouts may help you in the damage department, they won’t prove that useful if you’re not willing to level up other aspects of your play.
One area that is pivotal to any FPS player’s performance is their ability to snap onto targets with deadly precision. Whether you’re a dedicated PC player or stalwart console enthusiast, you’ll want to use the tips below to improve your Warzone win rate.
Reduce your mouse/controller sensitivity
Adjusting your in-game sensitivity can take a little time to get used to, but it’s well worth it.
Due to the fast-paced nature of Warzone, it can be incredibly tempting to play at a higher sensitivity. After all, you’d think that being able to quickly zap onto players within a blink of an eye would be extremely beneficial. However, playing on higher sensitivities can often pose even more frustrations when it comes to actually landing those all-important head and body shots.
While you may be able to get away with playing on higher sensitivities in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer modes, the larger engagement ranges of Warzone’s Verdansk can make tracking your targets rather difficult. Instead, try lowering your sensitivity to a value where you can comfortably snap onto targets without overshooting.
Switching to a lower mouse/controller sensitivity will enable you to be more precise with your shots, giving you the precision needed to take down your foes with ease.
Lower your mouse DPI
Your mouse DPI will have a much greater impact on your aim across all FPS titles.
PC users have a lot more control when it comes to adjusting their Warzone sensitivity as they can lower their mouse DPI (dots per linear inch). If your mouse doesn’t come with a dedicated settings app, you can configure the DPI via the Devices panel in Windows Settings. Once you’ve located your mouse DPI settings, simply adjust it to a lower value.
Many pro FPS players configure their mouse so that it has a value of 800 DPI and play with a lower in-game sensitivity. Just because the pros use the above settings doesn’t mean you have to as well. In fact, it’s often best to experiment with these values and find one that suits you.
If you’re finding it difficult to adjust to playing with lower sensitivities, then try to gradually lower your current settings over time. This will eventually help you override your current muscle memory, enabling you to keep lowering the value as and when you wish.
Don’t tunnel vision onto one area
While holding angles can prove beneficial, it can also lead to a quick death if you’re not careful.
This is one of the easiest adjustments to make, but it’s one that a lot of players fail to neglect. It can be tempting to look at one side of the map/screen, particularly if you’ve spotted something in your peripheral vision. However, once you’ve scouted the general location for any movements and found nothing, it’s best to keep checking your surroundings.
By flicking between several positions and searching common hiding spots, you’ll be able to quickly react to any threats without being taken by surprise. Constantly think where your enemies could be and always be wary of your surroundings.
Aim at head height
Aiming at head height will allow you to quickly make the micro-adjustments needed.
Warzone’s headshot multiplier is absolutely lethal and it makes the time to kill even quicker. As a result, it’s best to constantly keep your gun aimed at roughly where your target’s head would be. Those of you who have played the likes of CS:GO, Valorant, PUBG, and Rainbow Six Siege will know just how beneficial this tip is.
It can often seem like the best FPS players are always two steps ahead, but they simply combine their excellent aim with fantastic game knowledge. This is what gives them their aimbot-like reflexes. Be sure to use this simple technique to give you the competitive edge needed to down your opponents before they can even react.
Use the correct sight
The VLK 3.0x Optic is one of the best sight in the game.
Warzone features a multitude of different optics for each gun and choosing which one to use can be a task in itself. However, there are only a handful that are worth using. Whether it’s down to their long ADS time, vision-impairing bulk, and high magnification, there are some sights that just fall short.
While the sight you choose is largely down to personal preference, it’s largely recommended that you kit your gun out with either a VLK optic or blue dot Holo Sight. Both these sights offer the clearest picture when it comes to aiming, giving you the accuracy you need to aim for those chest and headshots.
Download an aim trainer
There is plenty of aim training software out there, so download one and give it a go.
This option is only available to those that play Warzone on PC, but it is an area that will greatly improve your aim if you have the patience. While your aim will naturally improve as you play more FPS games, sometimes it’s best to do a little warm-up before dropping into Verdansk.
While some aim trainers cost money, there are a few on the Steam store that are completely free. For Example, Aim Lab allows you to customize weapon physics/behaviors, AI targets, and training routines. Simply boot the program up and get blasting to see which areas of your aim need brushing up.