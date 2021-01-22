Logo
How to download and save videos on TikTok

Published: 22/Jan/2021 11:22

by Georgina Smith
TIkTok on phone laying on grass
Pixabay: Kon Karampelas

TikTok

As long as a creator has the feature switched on, users are able to download TikTok videos right from the app onto their phones for later reference – but TikTok has made the process very simple.

While you can browse through any videos you’ve liked by accessing the tab in your profile, TikTok’s current lack of a save folder system like Instagram means searching for a particular video you saw a few months ago rather difficult.

Whether it’s a recipe for a pasta dish you only now have found the time to make or a tutorial for that TikTok dance that you can’t quite grasp, sometimes it’s easier to have it tucked away in your camera roll for easy access.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

Fortunately, TikTok has a feature installed natively within the app that allows you to save a video to your camera roll in just a few steps – providing that the creator of whatever video you’re trying to download has a public profile, and allows people to save their videos.

How to save TikToks to your camera roll?

  1. Locate the video you wish to download.
  2. Press and hold the screen to activate the menu.
  3. The top option should be ‘Save Video’ with a download icon next to it – select this button to download the video to your camera roll.

There is also an alternate way to access the ‘Save Video’ button, though both methods produce the same results.

Essentially it’s just a case of whatever’s more convenient for you, as the most frequently used menu differs from user to user.

  1. Locate the video you want to save.
  2. Press the arrow on the sidebar to open the ‘Share’ menu.
  3. At the bottom row of icons, there will be a circle with a download button in it. Tap this to download the video.

It’s important to note that the username TikTok trademark will appear throughout the video, but this is to ensure that people do not steal other people’s content and claim it as their own.

The feature is super useful for when you don’t want to lose a specific TikTok amongst the thousands of videos that you like.

How to change your age on TikTok

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:21 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 12:39

by Jacob Hale
TikTok new app notification
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

TikTok

Earlier in January 2021, TikTok changed the privacy rules regarding accounts for those under the age of 16, so if you need to change your age on the app to have a less restricted version of the platform, here’s how.

It’s very common when signing up to literally any website or application to put your age in wrong. Maybe you accidentally put it a year or two away from your actual date of birth or, in TikTok’s case, signups were bugged, preventing users from putting in their actual DOB.

We’ve seen the impact of this on other platforms — for example, Twitter brand accounts for new startup companies being suspended due to being ‘underage’.

So what’s the deal with TikTok, and how can you change your age on the app?

tiktok mobile app shopping mall
Unsplash: Oliver Bergeron
TikTok introduced new age restriction for users under 16 at the start of 2021.

New TikTok age restrictions 2021

There are two ways for you to change your age on TikTok, though they haven’t made it particularly easy: after all, they don’t want users lying about their age, especially if you’re below the allowed age of 13.

On January 13, 2021, TikTok also strengthened their privacy settings by making every account under the age of 16 private by default, which came just months after the mass ban of multiple underaged accounts.

So, here’s what you can do to change your age.

Contact TikTok about age change

Following the aforementioned mass bans, many users who were actually above the allowed age found themselves banned, too, and TikTok addressed this with advice for users looking to make sure they weren’t banned or restricted.

They advised hitting the ‘Report a Problem’ button in-app or, if you don’t have access, emailing [email protected] with proof of age. This has to be a government-certified identification such as a passport, driving licence, birth certificate etc.

Make a new TikTok account

new tiktok account sign up
TikTok
If you have wrongly input your age, you could make a new account

If the above isn’t possible, your best bet is to make a new account. To do so, follow these steps to log out of your current one:

  1. Click the ‘Me’ tab
  2. Tap the 3 dots at the top right
  3. Scroll down and select ‘Log Out’
  4. Then you can follow the sign-up instructions to make a new account.

We have to reiterate that we do not advise doing this if you’re planning on cheating the system and lying about your age. These privacy settings were put in place for a reason, and even if you do lie about your age this will eventually be found out anyway.

If you have legitimate concerns that your age or date of birth is wrong in the app, and if it is hindering your experience, then these tips will help.