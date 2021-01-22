How to download and save videos on TikTok

As long as a creator has the feature switched on, users are able to download TikTok videos right from the app onto their phones for later reference – but TikTok has made the process very simple.

While you can browse through any videos you’ve liked by accessing the tab in your profile, TikTok’s current lack of a save folder system like Instagram means searching for a particular video you saw a few months ago rather difficult.

Whether it’s a recipe for a pasta dish you only now have found the time to make or a tutorial for that TikTok dance that you can’t quite grasp, sometimes it’s easier to have it tucked away in your camera roll for easy access.

Fortunately, TikTok has a feature installed natively within the app that allows you to save a video to your camera roll in just a few steps – providing that the creator of whatever video you’re trying to download has a public profile, and allows people to save their videos.

How to save TikToks to your camera roll?

Locate the video you wish to download. Press and hold the screen to activate the menu. The top option should be ‘Save Video’ with a download icon next to it – select this button to download the video to your camera roll.

There is also an alternate way to access the ‘Save Video’ button, though both methods produce the same results.

Essentially it’s just a case of whatever’s more convenient for you, as the most frequently used menu differs from user to user.

Locate the video you want to save. Press the arrow on the sidebar to open the ‘Share’ menu. At the bottom row of icons, there will be a circle with a download button in it. Tap this to download the video.

It’s important to note that the username TikTok trademark will appear throughout the video, but this is to ensure that people do not steal other people’s content and claim it as their own.

The feature is super useful for when you don’t want to lose a specific TikTok amongst the thousands of videos that you like.