PewDiePie accuses Nikocado Avocado of “blatantly promoting obesity”

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has accused Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado of “blatantly promoting obesity.”

In a video on December 8, Kjellberg decided to check out various YouTubers who specialize in mukbang videos. These creators record or live stream themselves eating large quantities of food while talking to the audience.

One of those creators is Nikocado Avacado, a former vegan who decided to switch things up after stating that the community was too “toxic.”

While talking about the creator, PewDiePie accused Nikocado of blatantly promoting obesity with his videos.

Noting that he created a video about mukbangs three years ago, he wanted to check in on Nikocado to see how he was doing, as he was one of the creators mentioned in his original video.

After watching a couple of quick videos, Felix said: “Nikocado [Avocado] is the American final boss of mukbangs.”

PewDiePie continued to explain his feelings about those eating so much food: “I hate it, it grosses me out. People like it, but anything YouTube-related is going to be exploited to the max.

“I’m not saying YouTube needs to do anything about it, they just need to observe how it works. They’re blatantly promoting obesity. I know the creators aren’t condoning it, especially Nikocado — but kids are impressionable.”

After remembering that the YouTuber said he would stop when he turned 30 years old, Kjellberg mentioned that he could have a “funny conclusion” by going from his current weight to super skinny.

This isn’t the first time someone called out Nikocado for eating. On September 29, MoistCr1tikal uploaded a video titled “This YouTuber is slowly killing himself for views,” which sparked concerns over the creator’s health.

At the time of writing, Avocado has not responded to PewDiePie’s comments.