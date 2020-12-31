Dixie D’Amelio’s most viewed TikToks of 2020 - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio has been thriving on TikTok this year, alongside a flourishing music career where she’s collaborated with some insanely popular artists, and many more promising opportunities to come. But what were her most viewed TikToks of 2020?

While Dixie D’Amelio first came onto the social media scene alongside sister Charli, the only person to have hit 100 million followers on TikTok, the older sister has more than cemented herself as a creator in her own right throughout 2020, creating a powerful social media presence alongside her family.

This year, Dixie has ended up collaborating with artists like Liam Payne & Wiz Khalifa, and with the recent release of her song ‘One Whole Day’ becoming an instant hit on TikTok, it’s safe to say that fans are loving the direction her career is taking.

In the latter half of this year, she also found love in fellow TikTok star Noah Beck, who featured in the video for her remix of ‘Be Happy,’ and has also been in lots of her TikToks recently, delighting fans across the internet.

With a total of over 47 million TikTok followers, Dixie has been racking up plenty of views these year, but what were her most viewed TikToks in 2020?

5 – “We’re Confident” – 65.9 million views

This video from back in March sees Dixie and her friends giving their best attempt at throwing it back, with mixed results for each star.

4 – Here comes Santa Claus – 66.9 million views

This TikTok saw her and younger sister Charli do a rehearsed dance routine to a ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ remix. Even though the video was posted back in November, fans seemed ready to get into the festive spirit with the D’Amelio sisters.

3 – Chinese New Year Remix Dance – 69.4 million views

The D’Amelio duo is back at it again with this dance to a remix of TikTok hit Chinese New Year by SALES. Their largely expressionless faces made for a bizarre yet entertaining video, and was a popular one among fans of the sisters.

2 – Outfit swap with Griffin Johnson – 70.4 million views

Earlier in the year, the 19-year-old was still dating TikToker Griffin Johnson, and while their relationship didn’t last all of 2020, before they split the pair made some brilliant TikToks with each other.

Here, they swap outfits in a duet that Griffin looks much happier to be a part of than Dixie, with her saying in the caption “he offered me a PS5 to do this.”

1 – The D’Amelio sisters glammed up – 79 million views

The star’s most viewed TikTok of the year was one from February, where both her and Charli are all glammed up, departing from their standard casual attire to dance to JACKBOYS & Travis Scott’s OUT WEST. Even though Dixie explains that this version is actually a repost because the other one was deleted, this video has still come out on top of all her uploads from the year.

With a hugely successful year behind her, it looks like Dixie has got far more to show to the internet soon, and with her music career flourishing, who knows who she could be making a TikTok with next.