Addison Rae’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 27/Dec/2020 11:29

by Georgina Smith
Addison Rae in a pink hat next to the TikTok logo
Instagram: addisonraee

20-year-old Addison Rae has been thriving on TikTok yet again this year, securing millions of new followers and tons of new opportunities in different industries. But, of her many TikToks she made in 2020, which of them racked up the most views?

Addison Rae started her TikTok in July 2019, and since then has gone on to become undeniably one of the most popular people on the app, currently standing at the impressive figure of 72.5 million followers on the video sharing app.

Since she exploded in popularity on TikTok she has been attracting new opportunities like a magnet, and recently it was even announced that she’s set to star in a remake of hit film ‘She’s All That.’

Addison Rae poses for a selfie.
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular creators, who is set to star in an upcoming Hollywood film.

Addison has also found herself a hot topic of conversation this year along with partner Bryce, who have kept Braddison fans guessing all year over the status of their relationship. Recently they decided to go public, and Bryce has been making a fair few appearances in Addison’s TikToks – much to fans’ delight.

But with the huge amount of interest in Addison and her content, it leaves many wondering what the most viewed TikToks could be out of her many uploads. Here are her top five from 2020.

5 – ‘Savage’ with her mom – 134.7 million views

The song ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion was a huge hit on TikTok this year, with just about everyone having a go at the accompanying dance. This video of Addison dancing along with her mom Sheri was loved by many, and it’s safe to say they both killed it.

@addisonre

@sherinicolee OK MAMA

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

4 – ‘Savage’ solo dance – 180.4 million views

This was clearly a successful day of shooting for Addison, as this video of her dancing solo to ‘Savage’ racked up a similar amount of views to the one with her mom, who can be glimpsed in the background of this video.

@addisonre

my mom thinks i’m keeping this in my drafts

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

3 – Addison reacts to her mom doing the WAP dance – 186.2 million views

Addison’s mom Sheri broke the internet when she uploaded her rendition of the WAP dance, with creators and fans from around the globe flooding to her comments to see. But no one was more stunned than Addison herself who posted her reaction in a TikTok duet.

@addisonre

#duet with @sherinicolee I- SHE WENT HARDER THAN ME

♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

2 – Twerking with friends – 201.7 million views

A video of Addison dancing in front of friends Larray and Brady secured a huge amount of views, with people in awe of the star’s dance skills and her friends’ brilliant reactions.

@addisonre

periodt!!! but like also stop @larrayeeee @bradypotter

♬ GOOBA – 6ix9ine

1 – The WAP dance – 281.9 million views

Coming in at the top of the list is Addison WAP dance video, one that was highly anticipated by many and brought in hundreds of millions of views for the star.

@addisonre

i had to do it before my mom did…. goodnight dc @besperon

♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

These five videos certainly be a rather defining summary of 2020, featuring some of the biggest TikTok trends of the year. And it doesn’t look as though the young star is slowing down, with many more viral videos to come.

Hype House reveals their new Hollywood TikTok mansion and it’s insane

Published: 26/Dec/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
Hype House/Tarlor Lorenz

A new video has been posted of the massive mansion members of the Hype House are moving into for 2021, and it’s so big it’s absolutely insane.

To celebrate the TikTok creator collective’s one-year anniversary, members of the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, gargantuan mansion.

Thomas Petrou already shared some shots of the new crib, but on December 26 the official Hype House account put out a TikTok giving us our best look at the pad, and it’s ridiculous backyard view, yet.

@thehypehouseNew house check♬ Deep End – Fousheé

Starting with a clip of the old FaZe Clan house, among others, in the Hollywood Hills, it then pans to the new mansion, first showing the front, then panning across the backyard — which is complete with a pool and stunning view of the valley below.

It’s nothing close to an official house tour, but we would bet that an MTV Cribs-style reveal will be coming soon, possibly after everyone gets moved in and somewhat settled.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren were simply scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and Kouvr Annon. Now that we’ve had more of a look at the place, we do have to wonder how much money they had to shell out.

Given the amount of attention, the TikTokers were getting at the old FaZe spot, them moving to a new location isn’t really that big of a surprise — especially after Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Even though they could definitely be considered celebrities in their own right, members of the Hype House are real people just like you and me (though it can be easy to forget that sometimes), so hopefully the new digs provide plenty of safe space (and content) headed into 2021.