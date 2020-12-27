Addison Rae’s most viewed TikToks of 2020

20-year-old Addison Rae has been thriving on TikTok yet again this year, securing millions of new followers and tons of new opportunities in different industries. But, of her many TikToks she made in 2020, which of them racked up the most views?

Addison Rae started her TikTok in July 2019, and since then has gone on to become undeniably one of the most popular people on the app, currently standing at the impressive figure of 72.5 million followers on the video sharing app.

Since she exploded in popularity on TikTok she has been attracting new opportunities like a magnet, and recently it was even announced that she’s set to star in a remake of hit film ‘She’s All That.’

Addison has also found herself a hot topic of conversation this year along with partner Bryce, who have kept Braddison fans guessing all year over the status of their relationship. Recently they decided to go public, and Bryce has been making a fair few appearances in Addison’s TikToks – much to fans’ delight.

But with the huge amount of interest in Addison and her content, it leaves many wondering what the most viewed TikToks could be out of her many uploads. Here are her top five from 2020.

5 – ‘Savage’ with her mom – 134.7 million views

The song ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion was a huge hit on TikTok this year, with just about everyone having a go at the accompanying dance. This video of Addison dancing along with her mom Sheri was loved by many, and it’s safe to say they both killed it.

4 – ‘Savage’ solo dance – 180.4 million views

This was clearly a successful day of shooting for Addison, as this video of her dancing solo to ‘Savage’ racked up a similar amount of views to the one with her mom, who can be glimpsed in the background of this video.

3 – Addison reacts to her mom doing the WAP dance – 186.2 million views

Addison’s mom Sheri broke the internet when she uploaded her rendition of the WAP dance, with creators and fans from around the globe flooding to her comments to see. But no one was more stunned than Addison herself who posted her reaction in a TikTok duet.

2 – Twerking with friends – 201.7 million views

A video of Addison dancing in front of friends Larray and Brady secured a huge amount of views, with people in awe of the star’s dance skills and her friends’ brilliant reactions.

1 – The WAP dance – 281.9 million views

Coming in at the top of the list is Addison WAP dance video, one that was highly anticipated by many and brought in hundreds of millions of views for the star.

These five videos certainly be a rather defining summary of 2020, featuring some of the biggest TikTok trends of the year. And it doesn’t look as though the young star is slowing down, with many more viral videos to come.