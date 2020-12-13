Perez Hilton appeals to Charli D’Amelio amid “unwarranted” TikTok ban

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has revealed that he has been banned from TikTok. In a nine-part video series posted to his second TikTok account, Hilton has called upon internet royalty Charli D’Amelio for help in getting his account reinstated.

Tabloid journalist Perez Hilton has been covering the escapades of celebrities on his self-titled blog site since 2004. While his site is still live – and, according to the ‘About’ section of the blog, amassing over 300 million views a month – Hilton has moved his reporting to social media platforms in recent years.

Most notably, he has built a presence on TikTok, with his account amassing 1.6 million followers and 71.2 cumulative likes on his content.Yet, in a series of videos posted to his back-up account on 12 December, Hilton revealed that his main has now been permanently banned.

In the videos, he describes himself as being “devastated” by his main account’s “completely unwarranted” ban.

“[The ban] feels like a targeted attack against me to get me off of the the app,” Hilton said.

Hilton alleges that he was emailed by his TikTok representative on Friday night informing him that he had violated “multiple community guidelines” through posting nudity and bullying other members of the app.

The blogger vehemently denied posting nudity on his account, noting that while he has had issues with videos involving his risque book cover being removed in the past, they would often be restored upon appeal.

On the bullying accusations, Hilton said: “Do I like everyone on the app? No. But do I bully them? Absolutely not.”

Although the blogger has been critical of TikTokers in the past – most notably Charli D’Amelio when he called her videos “inappropriate” last March – he asserts that any content he posted was “newsworthy” and did not warrant a ban by TikTok.

The following day, on 13 December, Hilton posted a video update to fans across other social media platforms, claiming that his back-up TikTok account has now also been banned along with his original account.

In an unusual turn of events, Perez revealed in the video that he was now appealing to none other than Charli D’Amelio to get his account restored.

Read More: Bryce Hall responds to charity donation outrage

In the video titled ‘Dear Charli D’Amelio’, Hilton claims that he has messaged D’Amelio on Instagram to ask her to help him in getting his account reinstated.

However, fans were not impressed with the blogger’s reaction to being banned, with several of them saying that there are bigger issues in the world to worry about. One Twitter user said: No. Your world is not crumbling because of TikTok! I have to move with no money and nowhere to go! THAT is someone’s world crumbling! [sic].

This led to Hilton uploading a further video apologizing for any offence caused, explaining that he is currently “unwell” and is seeking therapy. “I know that in the grand scheme of things I’m so blessed,” Perez said. “I just think that this ban is so unwarranted and TikTok makes me so happy.”

Charli D’Amelio is yet to publicly respond to Hilton’s appeals. At the time of writing, both his TikTok accounts remain banned.