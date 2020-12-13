Logo
Perez Hilton appeals to Charli D’Amelio amid “unwarranted” TikTok ban

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:38

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitter: Perez Hilton

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has revealed that he has been banned from TikTok. In a nine-part video series posted to his second TikTok account, Hilton has called upon internet royalty Charli D’Amelio for help in getting his account reinstated.

Tabloid journalist Perez Hilton has been covering the escapades of celebrities on his self-titled blog site since 2004. While his site is still live – and, according to the ‘About’ section of the blog, amassing over 300 million views a month – Hilton has moved his reporting to social media platforms in recent years.

Most notably, he has built a presence on TikTok, with his account amassing 1.6 million followers and 71.2 cumulative likes on his content.Yet, in a series of videos posted to his back-up account on 12 December, Hilton revealed that his main has now been permanently banned.

In the videos, he describes himself as being “devastated” by his main account’s “completely unwarranted” ban.

“[The ban] feels like a targeted attack against me to get me off of the the app,” Hilton said.

Hilton alleges that he was emailed by his TikTok representative on Friday night informing him that he had violated “multiple community guidelines”  through posting nudity and bullying other members of the app.

The blogger vehemently denied posting nudity on his account, noting that while he has had issues with videos involving his risque book cover being removed in the past, they would often be restored upon appeal.

On the bullying accusations, Hilton said: “Do I like everyone on the app? No. But do I bully them? Absolutely not.”

Instagram: Perez Hilton
The tabloid blogger has hit back at the ban, calling it “unwarranted”.

Although the blogger has been critical of TikTokers in the past – most notably Charli D’Amelio when he called her videos “inappropriate” last March – he asserts that any content he posted was “newsworthy” and did not warrant a ban by TikTok.

The following day, on 13 December, Hilton posted a video update to fans across other social media platforms, claiming that his back-up TikTok account has now also been banned along with his original account.

In an unusual turn of events, Perez revealed in the video that he was now appealing to none other than Charli D’Amelio to get his account restored.

In the video titled ‘Dear Charli D’Amelio’, Hilton claims that he has messaged D’Amelio on Instagram to ask her to help him in getting his account reinstated.

However, fans were not impressed with the blogger’s reaction to being banned, with several of them saying that there are bigger issues in the world to worry about. One Twitter user said: No. Your world is not crumbling because of TikTok! I have to move with no money and nowhere to go! THAT is someone’s world crumbling! [sic].

This led to Hilton uploading a further video apologizing for any offence caused, explaining that he is currently “unwell” and is seeking therapy. “I know that in the grand scheme of things I’m so blessed,” Perez said. “I just think that this ban is so unwarranted and TikTok makes me so happy.”

Charli D’Amelio is yet to publicly respond to Hilton’s appeals. At the time of writing, both his TikTok accounts remain banned.

Pokemon

Pokemon streamers go insane after finding rare Shiny in Sword & Shield

Published: 13/Dec/2020 18:04

by Georgina Smith
A rare Shiny Garados
Game Freak / Nintendo

Pokemon Pokemon Sword & Shield Twitch

Twitch streamer MajinPhil and his wife couldn’t believe their eyes when they stumbled across a rare Shiny Gyarados in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with their reaction warranting more than a volume warning.

Streamers unexpectedly stumbling upon super rare Pokemon proves to be an endless source of entertainment on Twitch and other sites, where people are able to capture some dramatic moments from their gameplay and share it for the world to see.

Just recently, one unlucky player was left shattered when they were trying to catch a Shiny Regieleki, and because they weren’t paying attention they accidentally clicked the ‘Run’ button by mistake, instead of getting their chance at catching it.

This time around, a Twitch streamer couple were in absolute disbelief after stumbling across realizing their Gyarados find was much more exciting than it seemed at first glance.

Pokemon Sword and Shield promotional image
Pokemon / Nintendo
Pokemon Sword and Shield were released in 2019, and has become hugely popular since then.

When his wife caught a glimpse of the Pokemon swimming in the river, MakinPhil asked “do you wanna go and try it? It could be a red Gyarados,” not even realising what was about to happen.

“What do I get if it’s a Shiny?” she asked, with her husband promising “I’ll give you a grand if it’s red.” She didn’t hesitate a moment longer, and when she interacted with the Gyarados to find that against all odds it was red, the couple absolutely lost it.

Their screams were thoroughly deafening as they realized that the odds were well and truly beaten. “What the f**k? Oh my God, what the f**k is happening?” she screamed.

Warning: Loud video

The chat went insane along with the players, in shock that they were there so experienced the rather extraordinary reaction to the lucky find.

MajinPhil seemed shellshocked for a while after, totally not expecting his ridiculous bet to work out in his wife’s favor with the appearance of the super rare Shiny Gyarados.

Whether or not he really coughs up the $1000 remains to be seen, but the clips certainly provided some entertainment for the 50,000 people who have viewed the clip since.