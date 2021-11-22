Dixie D’Amelio responds to leaked Addison Rae “diss track” to stop rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has cleared up rumors that she made a diss track aimed at Addison Rae after a leaked song of hers started circulating around social media.

A few of TikTok’s biggest stars have been able to channel their social media popularity into mainstream success too – with a handful going into the music game.

That includes the pair of Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio. The pals, who were pretty much joined at the hip at one point, have shown plenty of support for each other with their ventures into the music scene.

Though, some fans questioned their relationship after an unreleased track – supposedly named Fake – hit social media in mid-November.

With the lyrics to the song being about friendship drama, some fans suggested it may have been a direct shot from Dixie towards Addison. Those claims set the social media comment sections abuzz, especially on TikTok, as fans put compilations of the pair together as the track played over the top.

“This was a pitch song (a song to be given to someone else) that I just did a demo for. Not about me or for me,” Dixie said, using her backup Instagram account for the comment. “Not about anyone else, the theme was friendship breakup and was not directed at ANYONE.

“This is all I’m gonna say about it because I don’t want any more rumors being spread of people putting pictures to a song that I just recorded a demo for.” Dixie also noted the song was done in May 2021, and she hadn’t heard anything about it until all the drama started.

Even though Dixie has commented on the rumors, and many of the TikTok posts about the drama have been deleted, it’s unlikely to stop some fans from still spreading rumors.

Plenty of others have urged her to release the finished version of the song as well, but that’s unlikely to happen if it’s been months since she’s heard about it.