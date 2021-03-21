Dixie D'Amelio defends Addison Rae after hate for new 'Obsessed' song - Dexerto

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio jumped to the defense of Addison Rae as people have been hating on her first song, Obsessed.

The rise of TikTok has created a number of new mainstream stars, with the biggest of which being the D’Amelio’s – Dixie and Charli – as well as Addison Rae, Bryce Hall, and Loren Gray.

All of them have gone on to do things aside from TikTok, spreading their wings into YouTube, fashion, food, and even music.

Addison Rae recently dropped a new song, Obsessed, which marked her first YouTube upload in nearly four months. The song is loved by millions of her fans, but has drawn some criticism from people who just don’t like it, or just want to troll.

After the song went live on YouTube, critics filled up the comments with posts like “this is a banger on mute” and compared it to Dixie D’Amelio’s songs, Be Happy and Roommate.

With the hate for the song bubbling up, Dixie jumped to the defense of Addison with a few simple tweets. “Queen ily” and “me too,” Dixie said in reply to Addison, plugging her song.

She also took another shot at the haters, imploring them to simply stop being negative and let everyone be themselves regardless. “Just be happy for people or ignore it…no need to be negative,” Dixie added, with plenty of replies echoing her supportive message and questioning why people were hating on Addison.

just be happy for people or ignore it…no need to be negative — dixie (@dixiedamelio) March 21, 2021

Despite all the criticism, the song did hit 1 million views on YouTube alone just hours after it went live and currently sits at close to 7 million views. Additionally, as of writing, Spotify has it at close to 1 million streams, so, plenty of people clearly like it.

Some fans have called for a remix featuring Dixie, seeing as she’s given her backing to Addison, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.