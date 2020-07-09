Dixie D'Amelio responds to fan concerns after Peaches threatens Charli

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio became an object of widespread concern after divisive influencer Lovely Peaches put out an alleged threat on her safety — but big sister Dixie claims their family is taking care of the situation.

The drama began just a week ago after Peaches — who is known for her concerning behavior and wild accusations toward other internet personalities — claimed she’d hired a 30-year-old man to carry out a sexual assault on Charli.

Fears for Charli’s safety only escalated after a mysterious, shadowy figure was spotted in the background of one of the star’s TikToks shortly thereafter, with some fans speculating it was Peaches covertly filming her — or the man she’d hired to execute her purported threat.

However, it seems the D’Amelio family is in no immediate danger, as told by Dixie during a conversation with paparazzi on July 5 — who even seemed to debunk speculation that Peaches had shown up to their home, as had been feared by fans.

“She hasn’t [shown up to our house],” Dixie answered when prompted with the situation. “But I don’t know if we’re allowed to really talk about it too much. We’re just trying to figure it out and protect our family, obviously.”

(Topic begins at 1:03)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_to8k4Qrp4

While Charli herself has yet to speak out publicly regarding Peaches, she did go live on Instagram around the same time as Dixie’s paparazzi encounter, asking fans to stop spreading speculation and “rumors” about her.

“Please do not believe things you hear, unless they come from me,” she cautioned fans. “Because a lot of them are not true. I look at that stuff, and some things are not things that we should be joking about.”

While Charli made special mention of rumors claiming she was suffering from cancer, some fans are linking her statement to Peaches, although this has yet to be confirmed as she hasn’t directly addressed the matter.

The spiel on rumors precedes an Instagram post from Peaches, herself, who claimed that Charli was harassing her, begging the TikTok star to leave her alone.

For now, fans can only watch and wait for further information from TikTok’s most-followed creator in wake of the concerning threat, even if older sister Dixie claims that everything is being handled.