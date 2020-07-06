Fans concerned for Charli D’Amelio after creepy figure appears in TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is sparking concern across her fanbase, with viewers noticing what appears to be a shady figure watching the influencer in one of her viral dance videos.

D’Amelio is more than just a social media mogul: she’s also a competitive dancer, and as such, boasts a slew of popular dance videos on TikTok, home to her 68.5 million followers.

While plenty of TikToks contain questionable content, one of D’Amelio’s latest uploads is drawing concern from fans, with some viewers even expressing fear for her physical safety.

The video in question, published on June 26, features 16-year-old D’Amelio dancing in a bikini outside. However, it’s not her dance moves that are prompting fans’ anxiety — instead, it’s the shadowy figure that appears in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

Although it's hard to tell if the figure is a person watching the TikToker from afar or a hand holding out a camera to covertly film the star on the rooftop nearby, it's certainly enough to set one on edge; so much so that fans are doing everything in their power to alert D’Amelio of potential predators near her own home.

Still others hypothesized that the figure could be controversial influencer LovelyPeaches, who sent out a r*pe threat toward D’Amelio a week prior to the concerning video — and purportedly even hired a 30-year-old man to carry out the horrendous act.

Considering the recent developments regarding Peaches, fans reached out to Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, asking that he protect D’Amelio from potential harm (despite Charli having severed ties with the organization in early May).

“Will do,” Petrou said in response to one fan. “Anyone attacks her, I’ll k**l them.”

D’Amelio herself has yet to comment on the matter, although she did express that she’d rather not discuss the LovelyPeaches threat during a conversation with paparazzi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FMzgiuPglk

With Charli remaining largely silent in spite of fan concerns, viewers are more desperate than ever for the queen of TikTok’s safety — especially in wake of threats against the star’s physical wellbeing (which were enough to get Peaches banned from the app, no less).