Lovely Peaches banned from TikTok after threatening Charli D'Amelio

Controversial social media personality Brittany “Lovely Peaches” Johnson has been banned from TikTok after she posted a video where she claimed to have hired someone to sexually assault TikTok’s biggest star, Charli D’Amelio.

Peaches had less than 1 million followers on TikTok before being banned, and has 1 million Instagram followers. She gained popularity by posting controversial videos, often including exposing herself in public. Peaches also penned the song “Itching and Burning,” a track which became a trending song on TikTok in 2019.

Advertisement

Peaches has drawn a lot of attention to herself in recent months, especially among TikTok’s biggest stars, by interacting with their social media accounts in an explicitly sexual way.

Peaches has frequently commented and interacted with stars including Diego Martir, Noah Schnapp, and Charli D’Amelio. In one of Charli’s recent Instagram lives, she wrote “CHARLIE PLEASE SLEEP WITH NOAH” and made references to sex toys.

Advertisement

In March, Peaches appeared to break into Malu Trevejo’s house and shared the incident on her social media.

Social media personality Diego Martir, who is also known for his appearance on Brat TV’s Attaway General, pretended to be dating Peaches in June, but he now says he is no longer associating with her. The interactions between the pair culminated in Peaches sharing Diego’s personal phone number online.

Peaches has since claimed in a video to have hired a 30-year-old man to “rape Charli D’Amelio” while asking viewers to tell her Charli’s location in the comments.

Advertisement

In an Instagram story, Peaches wrote “@charlidamelio you sit back and watch your fans bully other influencers, your fans been bullying me and other influencers and you sit back and watch”

This has left TikTok fans horrified. Multiple Twitter users say that they are disgusted and that Peaches should “Go to jail," while others have started petitions to de-platform her.

I think someone has to call the police on lovely peaches cause I've been screenshotting and recording all these posts shes been making about charli damelio and she literally just said she payed a dude to go rape her and they're trying to find her address. Like shes a kid bro — Sinstress (@thatscringebro) July 1, 2020

Since the video was posted, TikTok has banned Peaches on the app. Her profile says “this account was banned due to multiple community guideline violations.” although the videos she has posted remain visible.