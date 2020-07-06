Charli D'Amelio denies TikTok rumors that she has cancer

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio has hit out at the rumors that had been circulating claiming that she was suffering from cancer.

As TikTok has blown up and made waves on social media, a number of creators have vaulted into the mainstream. Though, there are none bigger than Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old has over 68 million followers on TikTok and has leveraged her success into huge Twitter and Instagram followings, as well as appearances on late-night talk shows.

Advertisement

Though, with that huge level of success comes plenty of negativity. There are haters – be it another content creator entirely or just fans of someone else who isn’t a fan of you – as well as trolls to deal with.

For Charli, the most recent troll has come in the form of TikTok comments claiming that she has cancer. As this is patently untrue, she’s hit back at what is currently being spread about her.

Advertisement

“I’ve also seen a lot of rumors about myself in these past few days and some of them are crazy, so, please do not believe things you hear unless they come from me,” the TikTok star said in her July 5 livestream before addressing the claims head-on.

“I’ve seen on a couple different accounts and TikToks that were saying that I had cancer which is not true at all, first of all, and second of all, not something to joke about.”

She added that joking about that sort of thing can be “hurtful” for others who might be dealing it with, even if it’s false in regards to her.

Advertisement

Charli also noted that she wasn’t “mad” about what was being said but hoped that fans would understand that it isn’t “something to joke about.”

Whether or not the claims will continue to fill up her comments section remains to be seen, but at least her fans will be on high alert and should try to help D’Amelio out by hitting the report button.