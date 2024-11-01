What is TikTok’s suspect challenge? Friends mock each other’s shameful lies

The ‘suspect challenge’ is meant to be a playful and lighthearted trend between two friends. Oftentimes, TikTokers have left their viewers laughing at how relatable and funny their posts are.

TikTok’s ‘suspect challenge’ went viral in October and instantly amassed millions of views per post. The trend involves two people running as if the police were chasing them. Taking turns, the two record each other literally running away from things they would usually lie about.

While trying to get away, the person filming shouts several different things that the person running is guilty of doing. Whether it be a bad habit or an irritating personality trait, many TikTokers had a hard time denying the truth behind the accusations.

TikTok user Sona Black tried the ‘suspect challenge’ with her nephew. As he was running away, she called him out by saying: “Suspect’s phone only works with WiFi.” After he gasped at her audacity, he fired back by revealing what she was guilty of.

“Suspect had a business until it got shut down,” he said.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Joey Graziadei and his pro-dance partner, Jenna Johnson, shared their viral take on the ‘suspect challenge.’ Graziadei could barely hold it together when Johnson called him out for sweating “more under his armpits than an average human does in their lifetime.”

He returned the insults, though, saying Johnson likes to think she drinks coffee when in reality, it’s just a cup full of milk and sugar.

TikToker Aubrey Gavello also went viral for her and her fiancé’s take on the ‘suspect challenge.’

“Suspect says she missed a spot while shaving, but it appears to be the whole leg,” her fiancé quipped. As she continued to run, he called her out for being “built like an American Girl Doll” and for failing her driver’s license test multiple times. “Don’t bring that up right now,” she said.

TikTokers and their loved ones also went viral in September for the ‘I trust my wife’ challenge. The trend saw women trying to slap a plastic cup off of their partner’s head with a leather belt. And, in October, couples began sharing the casual things they did together before they started dating.