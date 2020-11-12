 Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper roasts Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, more - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper roasts Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 15:28

by Alice Hearing
Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper roasts sway house boys
Instagram: Alex Cooper/ Instagram: Josh Richards

Share

Bryce Hall Griffin Johnson Josh Richards Sway House TikTok

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper has brutally roasted every member of TikTok’s Sway house, revealing that Griffin Johnson tried to hit on her and describing Bryce Hall as “like Sid from Ice Age.”

Alex Cooper, the host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, was an exclusive guest on BFFs with Josh Richards and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy this week. In a bid to combine the world’s of “Daddy Gang” and TikTok, Dave asked Alex to rank the Sway boys.

Despite having millions of followers for their chiseled abs and bad-boy personas, Alex hilariously roasted every member of the TikTok Sway House, starting with Griffin Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio, who she revealed had slid into her DMs to say “Yo,” sending Josh and Dave into fits of laughter.

Josh joined in, adding: “The fact that he’s been hitting the gym. Now he thinks he can just say ‘Yo.’” Griffin went on to confirm in a tweet that he did, in fact, try to message Alex Cooper, but that it was a “failed mission.”

Sway LA TikTok Triller house collective
Instagram: Sway LA
Alex Cooper said she thought the Sway boys worked out too much

Alex said she felt that he, along with the rest of the Sway household, were too jacked, and looked like they had no lives aside from working out and drinking protein shakes. “I think that they’re just overdoing the lifting. If a guy has that much on his body, It’s like you don’t really make money and you don’t have a job.

She also roasted Blake Gray’s hairstyle who just dyed his hair from jet black to bleach blonde, and said “the blonde is just not f****** working for him and he has to go back to black immediately.”

After that, she even explained that she texted his girlfriend, Amelie Zilber, to give her relationship advice.

Topic starts at 23:35 in the podcast below.

When it came to Bryce Hall, Alex said: “It’s not bad, I’m not being an asshole, just like no” before adding “he’s not my cup of tea…he looks like he resembles Sid from Ice Age.”

Eventually, she ranked Josh Richards on top, but claimed it was because he was a co-host on the BFFs podcast, she ranked Griffin second because he has “nice eyes,” but decided that she couldn’t stand Noah Beck, saying “I can’t stand when people fake relationships for the internet.”

Entertainment

TikTok star Larray addresses high school blackmail allegations

Published: 12/Nov/2020 12:40

by Georgina Smith
TikTok star Larray poses in front of a building in an Instagram photo
Instagram: larray

Share

Larray

TikTok star Larri ‘Larray’ Merrit has responded to a series of allegations that suggested he had blackmailed students at his high school with personal photographs, claiming that he had “absolutely nothing to do” with the situation.

Larray is a popular TikTok influencer with almost 19 million followers on the platform alone, and millions of followers on other sites like YouTube and Instagram. He’s primarily known for his comic content, and is friends with other huge influencers like the D’Amelio sisters and James Charles.

On November 11, a TikTok account by the name of ‘larrayisanabuser’ posted a video that accused Larray of “sexually manipulating and blackmailing” them “along with three other men in high school.”

They alleged that in Sophomore years they were added on messaging service Kik by a girl they “thought they knew from Instagram.” As they exchanged flirtatious messages, the girl supposedly asked for revealing pictures, and the student sent them as requested.

Instagram Larray TikTok
Instagram: Larray
Larray is a member of TikTok’s Hype House.

According to this account, once they’d sent the pictures the girl’s “tone changed.” “This is when she starts to threaten me that if I ‘don’t make out with Larry’ then she’ll send my nudes to the principal and get me expelled.”

The account reports that when they confronted the girl about it on Instagram, she claimed she didn’t have a Kik account. The images were reportedly never leaked and they were not contacted by the user again. They also claim that several other boys who attended the same high school have come to them with stories that follow a similar pattern.

@larrayisanabuserusing muted treading sounds to boost my story ##WIP ##metoo ##feminism ##fyp ##shame sorry to bother you but please read♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

After the allegations gained traction, Larray released a statement to defend himself, despite being “advised not to speak on the situation.” The TikToker says “I just want to clarify I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I wasn’t well liked in high school, and also had a social media presence at the time, so anyone could have used my name.”

Screenshot of Larray's Instagram comment in which he responds to allegations

He stresses that “I take sh*t like this very seriously, especially since I’m a victim of sexual assault.” He says he’s “not comfortable letting the situation go unacknowledged” and adds that although he “feels bad for what happened” he “can’t take responsibility for something [he] didn’t do.”

It’s unclear as to whether the matter has been investigated formally by the authorities.