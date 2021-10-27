Disguised Toast says Mizkif is a “drama farmer” after RFLCT controversy

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast called fellow streamer Mizkif a “drama farmer” amid the ongoing controversy surrounding RFLCT, the new skincare line from Valkyrae that sparked a massive backlash.

Twitch star streamer Mizkif was already accused by fellow streamer Hasan Piker of “farming drama” during the RFLCT skincare line controversy.

When Disguised Toast was asked by a viewer to share his thoughts on Mizkif and this recent drama, he didn’t hold back his honest opinions on the situation.

Disguised Toast on Mizkif drama

Disguised Toast was streaming on Twitch on October 26 when a viewer asked him his thoughts on Mizkif being involved in the recent Valkyrae drama.

Toast replied, “Mizkif is a content farmer. A drama farmer. He’s very shameless, but he’s also very transparent about being shameless, so you know, you gotta respect the hustle.”

Toast continued on about Mizkif and said, “He inserted himself in the drama and you know, did something that was overall good. But that’s just Mizkif, right?”

The “something good” Toast referred to was the conversation Miz and Valkyrae had on stream in one of her first open moments about the RFLCT fiasco. Valkyrae later thanked Miz in a tweet, which was later deleted as she scrubbed her page following the drama fallout.

Although Miz talked to Valkyrae openly about the difficulty of the situation, he also poked fun at the skincare product as well.

Disguised Toast finished his thoughts on Mizkif and concluded, “He’s playing both sides so he always comes out on top.”

While Toast pointed out that Mizkif does in fact farm fellow streamers and situations for content, he is transparent to them and his audience about his actions. Mizkif’s hustle seems to be working, as his Twitch channel and influence in the streaming scene continue to grow.