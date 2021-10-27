Pokimane launches new company ‘RTS’ to “fix the gaming and esports industry”

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is looking to “fix the gaming and esports industry” with her new talent management and brand consulting firm, RTS.

As co-founder and chief creative officer, the 25-year-old launched RTS on October 27, 2021, with the goal of “fixing what is broken” in brand partnerships and talent management in gaming and esports.

She joins CEO Stuart Saw, formerly of Twitch and Endeavor, COO Kim Phan (ex-Blizzard and Endeavour), vice president of talent management Sue Lee (formerly Twitch), and vice president of sales and partnerships Jason Scorrano (former PAX, Turner Sports) in her new venture.

RTS’ advisory board also features some big names: Kevin Lin (co-founder and former COO at Twitch), Brian Corrigan (head of Americas for PUBG Corporation), and Karen Brodkin (executive vice president of content strategy & partnerships at Endeavor).

RTS have already established themselves in the gaming and esports space, working with Epic Games and the Fortnite World Cup, Facebook, and Pokimane herself.

They will also join Sony in owning and managing the popular annual esports fighting game event, EVO.

“I keep seeing amazing creators that are doing wonders with their content and streams, but they don’t have the support to grow their brand and business operations,” Pokimane said in a release. “They’re spinning their wheels on basic stuff and taking a lot of frustrating partnership deals that don’t work out for either party involved.

“I’ve gone through the wringer with these experiences, and we’re building RTS to be able to provide the support, alleviate the workload, and solve this for creators, developers, and brands. My goal is to take my years of experience and make it accessible to newer creators so they don’t need to go through the process I have endured.”