Disguised Toast reveals how being “low blowed” at Ludwig’s Chessboxing event really felt

Disguised Toast went up against YouTuber Pointcrow during Ludwig’s recent Chessboxing event where he received a few “low blows” during the boxing match. Now, he’s revealed how it felt.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to influencers creating iconic events, Ludwig is among the best there out there. He’s so good, in fact, that he even started his own agency to focus on doing them for other creators.

Most recently, he created and ran the Mogul Chessboxing Championship, which brought a variety of creators together and broke his all-time viewership record.

Disguised Toast went up against Pointcrow during the event, and managed to receive a few “low blows” from the YouTuber in the process, with clips of the fight going viral after the event concluded.

During a recent stream, Toast revealed how he felt while it was happening, and had nothing bad to say about Pointcrow in the process.

Disguised Toast reveals how being “low blowed” felt

While chatting about the event, a viewer in his Twitch chat mentioned how he got “hit in the balls” by PointCrow during one of the boxing rounds.

“Getting hit in the balls was not that bad,” he revealed. “Honestly, I know a lot of people are saying it was a low blow, but I think Pointcrow was just going for a stomach shot and he just misjudged it. I know he did it twitch, but it was back-to-back… he probably didn’t have time to adjust.

“Luckily, we were wearing cups… it wasn’t that bad.”

Toast also shared how he felt following the record-breaking event, explaining that he feels pretty good except his neck hurts because “it’s not supposed to bend like that 30 times.”

Whether he wants to take part in another boxing event is still up in the air, but we’ll be sure to let you know if he does announce anything in the future.