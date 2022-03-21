Disgraced Vlog Squad member Durte Dom wanted by police after Tesla crash

Former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom claims he is the driver of the Tesla and that he was under the influence of a controlled substance when the $150,000 stunt went viral. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for him.

On March 20, Dexerto reported that YouTuber Alex Choi filmed a driver launching an alleged $150,000 Tesla into the air on a public street just seconds before crashing the car into a trash can and a parked car.

Luckily the driver and his cat were found to be okay after the wreck, but the LAPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver as they committed a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom uploaded videos onto his TikTok account stating that he was behind the viral stunt. However, Alex Choi revealed on his Instagram Story that Dom wasn’t even there.

Durte Dom viral Tesla stunt

On March 20, Durte Dom uploaded a video of himself under the influence and behind the wheel of his Tesla at the same area where David Dobrik jumped his vehicle in 2020.

The video stated: “just got this last week too smh… @gassy.la got me too zooted.”

The former member of the Vlog Squad doubled down on his claims as he uploaded another video showing the news report of the LAPD looking for the driver.

The Twitter account for the LAPD Central Traffic Division released a tweet stating that they were no longer looking for tips regarding Durte Dom’s involvement and that they have reached out to him via social media.

However, they have not said whether or not the Dom has been cleared of any involvement — implying that he is still a person of interest.

We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward. pic.twitter.com/vFBASt8MQD — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

Alex Choi claims Durte Dom wasn’t the driver

After Dom’s TikTok videos went viral, Alex Choi posted about the creator’s claims on his Instagram Story.

It read: “Durte Dom did not jump the Tesla. Not sure why he’s lying to everyone and saying he did. I was there. I saw everything, and he wasn’t even there.”

At the time of writing, none of the people involved have revealed any information regarding who the driver actually was — but we’ll be sure to update this article as more information is made available.