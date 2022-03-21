LAPD investigating viral YouTube stunt after $150,000 Tesla jump leaves car wrecked

YouTuber Alex Choi filmed a driver launching an alleged $150,000 Tesla 10ft into the air and wrecking it after colliding with two parked cars upon landing during a failed stunt in Los Angeles.

Alex Choi is a YouTuber whose content revolves around “car shenanigans.” However, not even he could believe what he saw at the intersection between Baxter and Alvarado streets at 12:10 AM in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

After attending a Tesla cruise is in his stock Model S, Choi was invited to check out something that sounded interesting. “This random dude wanted to show me the place David Dobrik jumped his Tesla,” he said.

Choi was curious and wanted to check it out. Though once he pulled over, the driver did something unexpected. He sped up towards a huge bump in the road and launched the car roughly 10ft into the air, wrecking it as he landed.

According to Choi, the reckless stunt happened “without any warning.” Still, he mustered the courage to see if the driver and his passengers, which included a cat, were okay.

Fortunately, they were, but the car was a write-off.

“Nobody was hurt,” he said. “It’s only funny until it’s not. Please, do not try this at home. I had no idea this was going to happen. I do not condone reckless behavior that endangers the lives of others. Everyone is lucky to be alive.”

The LAPD is aware of the incident. They posted a video of it on their YouTube Channel and revealed the car was a rental 2018 Tesla S-BLM, the driver collided with two parked vehicles upon landing and abandoned the car at the scene.

They also described it as a misdemeanor hit-and-run and vowed to follow it up. A reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone who provides information that can be used to help identify who the driver was.