TikToker goes viral for being “first” to put explicit drawing on Tesla Cybertruck

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video where according to him, he’s the “first” to put an explicit drawing onto to Tesla Cybertruck in the wild.

On November 30, 2023, Tesla held a launch event at the Gigafactory in Texas to reveal the current iteration of the long awaited Cybertruck.

Four years after it was announced, the popular EV company has finally put the truck into the hands of around a dozen customers meaning that the truck is out in the wild more than it has been so far.

A man on TikTok saw a Cybertruck in person and marked the occasion by drawing a d*ck on the side of it.

Man goes viral after drawing phallic shape on Cybertruck

In a clip uploaded on December 3, 2023, TikToker SusZach shared his drawing with followers, and it quickly started getting quite a few likes and views.

“I’m the first to draw a d*ck on a Cybertruck. That’s me. There it is,” he said before his friend got his attention to talk about another part of the truck.

He told his friend about the drawing before they both began laughing about it: “I was the first to draw a d*ck on a Cybertruck!”

Viewers were quick to take to the comments to share their thoughts on the video as well.

“Commenting to prove I was here to witness this moment,” one user replied.

Another said: “Historical moment right here.”

“It’s like the cave drawings,” a third commented.

