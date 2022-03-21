xQc mocks NICKMERCS fans after ‘MFAM’ stream sniper trolls him in Warzone

Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel couldn’t help mocking NICKMERCS fans after catching a Warzone opponent with ‘MFAM’ in his name streamsniping.

NICKMERCS switched from Warzone to Apex Legends in 2021, but he developed a huge fanbase on Call of Duty’s popular battle royale title.

While Nick himself might have switched over from Warzone to Apex, many of his biggest fans are still active on Warzone — and, as it turns out, some might be using their time to streamsnipe xQc.

Though the Canadian star is no stranger to stream snipers, he didn’t miss this opportunity to call them out when he noticed their name was an homage to NICKMERCS.

After dying immediately after dropping into Caldera, gunned from behind while taking down a different opponent, xQc immediately called that they were streamsniping.

He then read their name, ‘MFAM Mercs’, and immediately called out Nick for the actions of his fans.

“Hey NICKMERCS, this is your fans, I hope you’re proud my brother,” he said. “These are the people who watch you right now, are you proud? This is what your [community] does, man.”

While xQc was obviously saying it all a bit tongue-in-cheek and not actually calling out Nick for his fans streamsniping, he was obviously upset at the stream sniper themselves, even calling them a “SCUF gamer Andy.”

The former Overwatch pro has long been one of the biggest victims to stream snipers in multiplayer games, so it must get incredibly frustrating — especially in BR games like Warzone.