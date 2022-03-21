Charli D’Amelio recreated Dirty Dancing’s iconic lift and fans are obsessed

In her appearance on the ‘Step Into… The Movies’ special, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio recreated the iconic lift from ‘Dirty Dancing’ with Derek Hough and fans are loving it.

Charli D’Amelio is best known for her huge presence on TikTok, and the 17-year-old is the most-followed person on the entire platform with over 138 million followers, not to mention the millions more she has in other places like Instagram.

She was a competitive dancer for many years before starting her TikTok career, and fans got to see the star’s full potential when she made an appearance on ‘Step Into… The Movies.’

The special featured sibling dance stars Derek and Julianne Hough recreating some of the most iconic dances from popular movies along with a series of celebrity guests, including Charli.

Charli teamed up with Derek to recreate the memorable ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’ from 1987 film Dirty Dancing, including the iconic lift.

In the lead-up to the show, Charli posted a video to her TikTok profile of her in training with Derek, where they were struggling to get the lift right, using a padded mat to prevent injury.

Then, using the popular “can we skip to the good part” TikTok sound, Charli showed the final video of them doing the lift, getting the move perfect in a seamless transition.

The clip now has over 2 million likes and 10 million views, and fans have been flooding the comment section with praise thanks to Charli’s incredible dance skills.

“So happy to see her dancing again, she’s talented,” one commenter wrote, others calling it “impressive” and “iconic.”

Prior to the show airing on March 20 on ABC, Derek told HollywoodLife: “I’m really excited for people to see Charli D’Amelio because they know her from TikTok, but they haven’t seen this type of dancing from her.”

Hough also previously said that he’d like to see Charli appear on a season of Dancing with the Stars, something which fans would no doubt love.