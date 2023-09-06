Dillon Danis says Logan Paul fight could be off as Nina Agdal files “massive” lawsuit

Dillon Danis says his highly-anticipated boxing match with Logan Paul could be in jeopardy after Nina Agdal filed a “massive” lawsuit against him.

The feud between mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and YouTube star Logan Paul has just taken a drastic turn — one that could call off their upcoming fight.

These two personalities have been beefing for weeks now after Danis began incessantly posting about Paul’s fiance, Danish supermodel Nina Agdal.

Danis has attempted to get under Logan’s skin by posting numerous photos of Agdal alongside other men, seeming to imply that she’s slept with them, as well as uploading scantily-clad pictures from her photoshoots.

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul got engaged to his fiance, Nina Agdal, in summer 2023.

The ordeal has resulted in a slew of hateful posts about both Agdal and Paul online — something that Paul himself said was going “too far.”

Now, it seems that Agdal is taking action against Danis after the fighter claimed she filed a “massive” lawsuit against him.

Nina Agdal reportedly files “massive” lawsuit against Dillon Danis

On September 6, Danis posted on X that he’s facing a big lawsuit from Agdal, as well as a restraining order. That’s not all; he also claimed that she’s “seeking prison time” for him.

As a final threat, Danis made sure to let Paul know that he was a “dead man walking” and said that their fight would be in jeopardy if he were to get jail time.

“Nina Adgal has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” he wrote. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f**k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Nina Agdal says she suffered “humiliation and reputational harm” in Dillon Danis lawsuit

In court documents obtained by TMZ sports, Agdal claims she’s suffered “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” as a result of Dillon’s antics. She also claims that one of Danis’s posts, which included an uncensored photo taken from a “romantic encounter” over ten years ago, even broke federal and state laws.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent,” Agdal said in her suit. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

That’s not all; Agdal also implied that Danis or someone else may have “hacked” her Snapchat account in order to dig out an old video from her archive, which he’d also posted on X (which you can view below).

Agdal is reportedly seeking “no less” than $150,000 in damages and is asking a judge to prohibit Danis from posting any more explicit images of her moving forward.

Dillon Danis reacts after Nina Agdal shares lawsuit details

Danis has responded to Agdal sending the details of her suit to TMZ, notably calling her a “clout-whore” for sharing the info with them.

Both Logan and Nina yet to speak on the situation publicly. For now, no news has come out regarding a potential delay for the PRIME card, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the situation right here on Dexerto.