Dillon Danis outraged over PPV points deal for Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis has stirred the pot ahead of his clash with Logan Paul, claiming he’s getting ‘zero PPV points’ despite insisting he “built this event single-handedly.“

The ‘Prime Card’ event, slated for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, sold out within hours, and it’s not just Danis and Logan Paul fighting. YouTube star KSI and boxer Tommy Fury are also on the fight card, making it one of the most anticipated influencer boxing events to date.

However, Danis claims he won’t be receiving PPV points for the fight, adding another layer to his already heated rivalry with Logan Paul. “I’m receiving zero PPV points. Can you believe that bulls***? I built this event single-handedly,” Danis tweeted.

PPV points are essentially a cut of the pay-per-view sales revenue. Fighters often negotiate these into their contracts as a way to rake in extra cash on top of their guaranteed purse. The more people tune in, the bigger the paycheck. It’s a common practice in both boxing and MMA, and can sometimes be a significant part of a fighter’s total earnings.

So, it’s easy to understand why Danis is frustrated. While the specifics of his contract are unknown, missing out on PPV points is like leaving money on the table—especially for an event he claims to have “built single-handedly.”

The financial tweet adds another layer to the ongoing feud between Danis and Paul. For weeks, Danis has been making derogatory comments about Paul’s fiancée, Nina Adgal. Paul, for the most part, has remained unfazed by Danis’ antics.

Paul returned fire in a different way, however, announcing Mike Perry as the backup fighter in the case Danis decides to be a no-show. Paul even went as far as to stare down with Mike Perry at the pre-fight press conference shortly after Danis was removed from the stage.

Whether Danis’ tweet is a negotiating tactic, a genuine complaint, or just a way to keep us all talking, Danis sure knows how to command attention.

