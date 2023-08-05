Jake Paul’s million-dollar challenge accepted by Mike Perry, Bradley Martyn MIA

Jake Paul has tossed a seven-figure challenge into the ring, daring YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn to a ‘street fight’ with ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry. Martyn, notorious for his size advantage, remains silent.

Jake Paul, who’s preparing to fight Nate Diaz this Saturday, has tried to coax Bradley Martyn into the ring before. In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Paul didn’t hold back, “I’ve tried to get Bradley to fight… he’s never actually wanted to fight… it’s kind of corny that he says all these things, acts like a tough guy but then doesn’t actually [want to] back it up.”

Article continues after ad

But now, Paul has upped the ante and given Martyn a golden opportunity to prove his claims. “It’s time for Bradley to either man up or shut up. And Bradley, I have seven figures for you…To fight Mike Perry in a ‘street fight’ – which is what you’re talking about.

“Mike Perry is already down, he said he’s [going to] do it. You’re bigger than him, so this goes along with your whole size advantage theory,” Paul said.

Article continues after ad

Perry confirmed his interest on Twitter, accepting Paul’s seven-figure offer, writing: “I accept [Bradley Martyn], I’m 180 but I hit like 260 brotha [sic], accept the offer and I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia alhumdulla 💪”.

“Platinum” Mike Perry has had a successful career in combat sports, competing in the UFC for nearly five years before transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing. In his last fight, Perry earned a stoppage victory against former UFC champion Luke Rockhold.

Article continues after ad

Martyn has been vocal about believing he could defeat professional fighters in a street fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In particular, Martyn caused a stir by claiming that he could ‘beat the f***’ out of Devin Haney, a boxing champion, in a street fight.

Combat sports fans aren’t buying it, however. They are skeptical of Martyn’s claims and were quick to point out that professional training could give even a much smaller fighter the upper hand against Martyn, who lacks professional fighting experience.

Article continues after ad

Perry’s not the first to accept an offer to fight Martyn. Demetrious Johnson, one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, has also hinted at fighting Martyn after the bodybuilder claimed that he would handle the 135-pound opponent and “crush his head on the floor.”

It remains to be seen whether Martyn will respond to Paul’s seven-figure offer to fight Perry.