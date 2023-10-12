Logan Paul assures Dillon Danis fight is still on despite press conference assault

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is seemingly still going ahead despite Paul suffering a laceration on his face at the hands of Danis during their press conference.

Push just came to shove a little ahead of schedule. While Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is scheduled for October 14 on the highly anticipated Prime Card, the first blows have already been exchanged.

During a heated press conference a few days out on October 12, the two naturally couldn’t be separated for all too long as tensions reached a boiling point. In a split moment, the two were just within striking distance, and Danis was first to pounce.

With a microphone in hand, Danis swatted down and connected the makeshift weapon, cutting Paul’s face just below the eye as he leaked blood on the stage.

Logan Paul says Dillon Danis fight is still happening despite bloody cut

With such a wound sustained mere days from the fight, many were quick to raise concern over the fare of the bout. Though despite the laceration, however, it appears the fight is still going ahead.

“Dillon can’t escape me,” Paul followed up on Twitter shortly after the attack. Clearing the air for good, he assured “the fight is very much happening,” and that the provocation only raised the stakes “higher.”

So although Paul now has a clear target and an easy wound for Danis to open during the fight, it seems the bout isn’t in jeopardy and both still want it to go ahead.

Typically in combat sports, facial wounds requiring stitches are enough to have fights scrapped entirely. In fact, we just saw it 24 hours prior as the main event of UFC 294 was changed days out as Charles Oliveira suffered a cut on his eyebrow while sparring.

In this case, however, the cut may not be quite as severe as to derail the co-main event of the Prime Card. Though we’ll have to wait and see if any last-minute hiccups change that.

With just 48 hours to go at the time of writing until the two officially square off, it’s clear the pair can’t wait to get their hands on one another. Whether this early attack lands Danis in another bout of legal trouble, however, remains to be seen.

The full Prime Card is set to take place at Manchester Arena on October 14 and you can keep up with all the results right here.