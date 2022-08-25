Destiny slams Hasan, QTCinderella & more for ‘axing’ him from streamer events

Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell slammed Twitch stars Hasan, QTCinderella, and more during a recent stream due to how he was “axed” out of events due to them not liking him.

Over the last few years, Destiny has made a name for himself as an influencer that consistently provided takes on various topics from gaming to politics.

He also found himself at odds with Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker, a popular political commentator on Twitch due to Destiny’s alleged use of racial slurs on and off stream.

The banned Twitch streamer also claims that he’s been “axed” from nearly all streamer events run by Hasan’s friends, including QTCinderella and Mizkif’s organization OTK.

Destiny slams Hasan, QTCinderella, more

During a stream on August 24, the unknown person Destiny was streaming with asked if his view of the world changed after switching to YouTube following his ban from Twitch.

He explained that YouTube is great because it’s “huge and diverse,” while he claims Twitch only has one friend group.

“It was really f**king annoying that I’d have QTCinderella or I’d have Hasan, this f*king bitch, and because either of these people doesn’t like me, I’m axed out of 95% of events,” he explained.

“One or two of these motherf**kers don’t like me, and I’m just f**ked. That sh*t is so irritating to me.”

(Clip starts at 5:57:22 in video)

Destiny went on to claim that because Hasan networks with every other big streamer, he wasn’t allowed at any event that he was going to attend including events like QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards or anything put together by OTK.

Hasan has not responded to Destiny’s comments at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.