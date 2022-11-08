Deji wants Jake Paul revenge after Mayweather boxing match

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Deji’s confidence has grown tremendously as a boxer since he started back in 2018 and now he believes a rematch with Jake Paul is all but guaranteed.

Deji Olatunji has made quite a splash in the world of influencer boxing. While it took him a while to find his feet in the sport, a win over Fousey back in September put him on the board, and a November 13 showdown with legendary 50-0 boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather will be his biggest test so far.

There’s no denying that the young man has made strides since he first stepped into the ring against Jake Paul in 2018, and now that he has a little more experience between the ropes, he believes that a rematch with ‘The Problem Child’ is inevitable.

Deji says he wants another shot against Jake Paul

In their first meeting on the Logan Paul vs KSI undercard, there was no question that the younger Paul brother was the better fighter. Olatunji demonstrated a ton of resilience by lasting as long as he did, but ultimately his corner was forced to step in and throw the towel in the fifth round.

That may have been a humbling beginning but he clearly believes things are different now. When asked his thoughts on the chance of a rematch, he made it clear that he’s ready to take a shot at redemption.

“I believe [the match] will happen, 100%,” he told the press.

Of course, it’s not strictly up to him whether or not another bout comes to fruition. Jake just claimed a decision victory over MMA icon Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his career, and he’s already got a number of potential suitors that want to get in the ring with him.

From calling out one of the best boxers on the planet (Canelo Alvarez) to firing back at UFC retiree Nate Diaz, there are a number of big-name draws that could push Deji to the back of the line.

In fact, one of those potential opponents is Olatunji’s own brother, KSI.

KSI and Paul have had a continual back and forth, and while a fight between the two was previously confirmed to be going down in 2023, Jake’s continual rising star could present a problem for that matchup as well.

If Deji really wants to make this fight happen, he’ll likely have to shock the world against Floyd for his name to start leapfrogging over the competition.