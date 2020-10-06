 David Dobrik trademarks reveal he’s starting a surprising new business - Dexerto
David Dobrik trademarks reveal he’s starting a surprising new business

Published: 6/Oct/2020 15:42

by Connor Bennett
David Dobrik smiling
Instagram: DavidDobrik

David Dobrik

David Dobrik could be set to expand his reach outside of YouTube after a TikToker uncovered some pretty interesting trademarks made in his name – including one for a pizza restaurant. 

When it comes to vloggers on YouTube, there might be none bigger than David Dobrik. The leader of the ‘Vlog Squad’ has over 26 million subscribers across his two channels, and fans are always desperate for new content. 

While his YouTube has taken a bit of a backseat in recent months, given everything that’s going on, the 24-year-old might have plans in the work. 

Specifically, potential plans to start a pizza empire after trademarks for the phrase ‘Doughbrik’s’ were uncovered online. 

Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik has been one of the biggest YouTube sensations of the last few years thanks to his vlogs.

David Dobrik pizza trademarks

The three trademarks were uncovered by TikTokker JWLexi on October 5, and are still live on the US Patent and Trademark office’s website by searching Dobrik’s name. 

All three of the trademarks – which all fall under the Doughbrik’s brand – were filed on August 25, however, they all relate to different products, including one for merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and such. 

The other two, though, are much more interesting. One is all about being able to make and sell frozen pizza’s under the Doughbrik’s tag. The other is for restaurant services, thus sparking speculation that the YouTuber could be opening up his own pizza joint – be it for a video or as an actual, running business. 

Screenshot of the US Patent office search for Dougbrik's
Screenshot via US Patent office
One of Dobrik’s trademark is for frozen pizza under the name Doughbrik’s.

Now, companies and people will regularly register a trademark to protect any bright ideas they may have, and will they typically cause rampant speculation, many never actually see the light of day. 

However, given that Dobrik has three separate trademarks for one thing – and his admitted love of pizza – it could actually be something that’s in the works. We’ll just have to wait and see if he starts cooking up slices anytime soon.

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.