David Dobrik trademarks reveal he’s starting a surprising new business - Dexerto

David Dobrik could be set to expand his reach outside of YouTube after a TikToker uncovered some pretty interesting trademarks made in his name – including one for a pizza restaurant.

When it comes to vloggers on YouTube, there might be none bigger than David Dobrik. The leader of the ‘Vlog Squad’ has over 26 million subscribers across his two channels, and fans are always desperate for new content.

While his YouTube has taken a bit of a backseat in recent months, given everything that’s going on, the 24-year-old might have plans in the work.

Specifically, potential plans to start a pizza empire after trademarks for the phrase ‘Doughbrik’s’ were uncovered online.

David Dobrik pizza trademarks

The three trademarks were uncovered by TikTokker JWLexi on October 5, and are still live on the US Patent and Trademark office’s website by searching Dobrik’s name.

All three of the trademarks – which all fall under the Doughbrik’s brand – were filed on August 25, however, they all relate to different products, including one for merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and such.

The other two, though, are much more interesting. One is all about being able to make and sell frozen pizza’s under the Doughbrik’s tag. The other is for restaurant services, thus sparking speculation that the YouTuber could be opening up his own pizza joint – be it for a video or as an actual, running business.

Now, companies and people will regularly register a trademark to protect any bright ideas they may have, and will they typically cause rampant speculation, many never actually see the light of day.

However, given that Dobrik has three separate trademarks for one thing – and his admitted love of pizza – it could actually be something that’s in the works. We’ll just have to wait and see if he starts cooking up slices anytime soon.