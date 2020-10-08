 Mr Beast planning insane collaboration with the US Navy - Dexerto
Mr Beast planning insane collaboration with the US Navy

Published: 8/Oct/2020 12:14

by Georgina Smith
Image of Mr Beast standing next to image of US Navy ship
Instagram: Mr Beast / US Navy

Immensely popular YouTuber Mr Beast has said that he’s planning on trying to borrow a ship from the US navy for a video, after they praised his content on the Navy’s own social media accounts.

Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. Mr Beast is by no means known for being lowkey. For his 44 million subscribers he has pulled out a whole host of bizarre challenges, with ridiculously high budget rewards.

Some of his most ridiculous videos include buying a whole island for £700,000 and having his friends compete to win it, giving one small YouTuber 1 million subscribers, and even giving away a house as part of an epic subscriber giveaway.

It seems as though no one would turn down the chance to collab with Mr Beast, his enormous subscriber base and brilliant ideas certainly make it an opportunity no one would want to miss out on.

Mr Beast and friends next to a cheque
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast is known for his high budget, crazy concept videos.

Jimmy has set his sights higher than ever before with this next video idea, however, becoming interested in producing a video with the US Navy after they praised his content on their Instagram story.

“Why do you always comment on Mr Beast’s posts?” one curious commenter asked them. They replied: “We like good content” and tagged the huge creator in their story.

This prompted Jimmy to tweet out the screenshot, along with the message: “The US Navy seems to like our videos (probably the weirdest sentence I’ve ever typed.) I’m going to ask them if I can borrow a ship for a video. Wish me luck lol.”

Under his original tweet he joked that he’d say to the Navy, “Hey Mr US Navy, can I borrow a ship for like two days? I promise I’ll return it!”

The possibilities for a Mr Beast YouTube video involving a ship are practically endless, and it’s no doubt that he’s already cooking up his plans for the video in the hopes they can arrange something. The Navy seem to have tried to advertise with other YouTubers in the past, so maybe this isn’t quite so far-fetched as it first sounds.

Mr Beast’s tweet about the crazy video idea has already garnered 71,000 likes, and 40,000 additional likes on his reply, so it’s safe to say that if the video were to be made it would certainly be a popular one.

TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Abby Roberts

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

Abby Roberts artistry tiktok
Instagram: Abby Roberts
Abby Roberts is well-known on TikTok for pushing makeup boundaries

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

@abbyrartistrythis is probably my scariest look this halloween i’m sorry 💀♬ let me know… – ok

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.