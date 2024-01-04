Uber driver saves passenger locked out of her home: “This is pure dad energy”

An Uber driver has gone viral after Ring footage showed him helping a drunk passenger get inside after it was discovered she’d been locked out.

Getting locked out of your own house is no fun experience, especially when it’s the middle of the night after a couple of drinks.

TikToker Allie, who goes by ‘yo.bih.allie‘ online, found herself in this exact scenario, however, luckily she had a knight in shining armor to help out.

Article continues after ad

That knight happened to be none other than her Uber driver, who took it upon himself to ensure Allie made it safely inside.

Article continues after ad

Sharing ring footage on TikTok, Allie wrote, “The ring has seen things.” In the video, she can be seen standing on the porch with her arms wrapped around her for warmth.

Speaking through the ring camera is her Uber driver, who uses the camera to communicate with Allie’s friend and find a solution.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“She is not wearing any clothes and she is a little bit drunk too,” the Uber driver said before Allie’s friend directed him to a lock box with a spare key in it.

TikTok: yo.bih.allie The ring footage showed Allie’s Uber driver helping her get back inside her house.

Viewers were impressed by the Uber driver’s helpfulness, labeling him a “literal angel” with “pure dad energy.”

Article continues after ad

“This is actually so kind, he was looking out for her. He probably has daughters,” one person wrote. Another amused viewer said, “It took me a few times to realize that she is, in fact, wearing clothes, just not enough, in his opinion.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Allie was able to make it safely inside in the end thanks to her Uber driver. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.