DoorDash customer chose “pick-up” instead of delivery and instantly regretted it

A DoorDash customer has related a weird DoorDash experience to viewers on TikTok, explaining how the food app directed him to someone’s home after he placed his food order for pick-up.

DoorDash is one of the biggest food delivery services in the world. The app let’s people purchase fast food deliveries. or items like groceries. Making it hugely popular with those who live busy lifestyles.

But one customer on TikTok was shocked when, after placing a DoorDash pick-up order the app, was directed to another person’s home.

The customer, who goes by the handle @1lont on the social media platform, posted a video captioned “illegal door dash food fraud and I’m hungry”. The videos shows him waiting “outside a random stranger’s house” for his food.

“This is ridiculous, they gave me the gate code and everything,” he says as he drives into the private residence.

Soon after, he’s told it’s the wrong address. Then sent to a different person’s house to collect his food from there. Eventually, after knocking on the door of the new address to see for himself how the food was being prepared, he got his meal.

“I mean, I feel kind of better about it,” the TikToker said. Also mentioning there were “other people outside the house picking up food.”

As strange as the experience was, commenters on the video were quick to point out he’d ordered from what’s known as a “ghost kitchen.”

Unsplash: marques thomas Ghost kitchens have been appearing on apps like DoorDash more regularly since the pandemic.

Ghost kitchens aren’t actually an illegal practice. So thankfully, no fraud was being committed. Instead, ghost kitchens refer to “food prep operations with no waiters, no dining room and no parking lot…”

And they’ve been featured on food delivery apps for a while now. Many of them sprung up as a response to forced closures and lock downs during the pandemic.