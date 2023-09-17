DDG goes viral after 2 men break into his home and slap him while sleeping

American YouTuber and rapper DDG has been shown to have been slapped on the back of the head while sleeping after multiple footage emerged of the bizarre home break-in.

DDG announced in July that he was going to stop focusing as much on YouTube to his over 6 million subscribers across multiple channels in order to develop his music career as a rapper.

This has appeared to be going well, as he opened up for popular rapper Gunna at a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in New York on September 9.

Despite his success, DDG looks to have hit some bad luck after he went viral after he revealed via his social media channels that his home had in fact been broken into by 2 guys while he was sleeping.

DDG slapped by 2 men while sleeping during bizarre home break-in

On September 15, the YouTuber took to his Twitter/X account to share a YouTube video, where he claimed that two men broke into his house while he was asleep and smacked him before then running away.

“Whoever you are, I don’t know what type of sick game you think you playing,” he said. “I don’t know if you think it’s cool to sneak into my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It’s not funny,” DDG said.

He shared CCTV footage of the incident, which shows two unidentified individuals walking up to DDG and hitting him while he was lying asleep in his bed, before fleeing quickly out of the room.

The situation caused the rapper to awake, as he got up, checked his surroundings, got a weapon, and turned the lights on.

DDG’s 2 intruders reveal their own footage slapping him

Video footage emerged on Twitter/X of the two intruders giving a first-hand account of the ordeal, where it starts with them approaching DDG from behind as one of them is seen smacking him in the back of his head.

They are then seen frantically running through his house going down the stairs as they look to make their getaway and although they can be heard speaking to each other it is not clear what is being said.

It is unknown why the two men entered his house for the purpose of assaulting him, with many suspecting due to them filming their POV that it was in fact a prank.

It is worth noting that there have been no reports of the suspects stealing anything or causing damage to the property other than breaking into his house and assaulting DDG himself.