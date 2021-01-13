James Charles shocked by post from Jason Derulo's hacked Twitter account - Dexerto

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles was left speechless after hackers, who had taken over singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s Twitter account, called him out in an unexpected and hateful tweet.

On January 12, one of the biggest stars using Twitter was hacked in yet another apparent conquest from the masterminds behind 2019’s mass celebrity hacking on the platform.

Jason Derulo, famed American singer-songwriter and dancer, was compromised by the group, who have infamously dubbed themselves the “Chuckling Squad.”

The squad published a slew of offensive tweets from Derulo’s account — but one of the most shocking posts called out makeup mogul James Charles, whose own account was also compromised in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

The post in question was incredibly offensive and called Charles a slur, although, thankfully, the tweet has since been taken down.

Read More: Corpse Husband responds after superfan tattoos his breath on her arm

Understandably, Charles appeared to be at a loss for words over the post, simply quote-retweeting it with the caption: “Omg.”

We’re right there with you, James — and while it’s clear the tweet didn’t come from Derulo himself, it must have been jarring to see such profanity from his account.

Read More: Valkyrae overtook Pokimane as most watched female streamer in 2020

Charles wasn’t the only celeb the Chuckling Squad took aim at while piloting Derulo’s profile; they also insulted popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion and posted a slew of other offensive messages for around an hour before being kicked out of the account.

However, the squad made sure to link the cyber attack back to themselves, writing in a post from Derulo’s account: “All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squad, labelled or not, it was us. No one else can do it, just how we smoked Addison Rae, Dixie, anyone you can think off [sic] our victims.”

Rae’s social media accounts were targeted in August of last year, as well as those of her mother. According to the Chuckling Squad’s latest messages, it seems that no one is out of their reach — and while we can give some pretty good guesses, there’s no telling who they’ll target next.

While unrelated to the Chuckling Squad, the site-wide bitcoin scam from 2020 (which similarly targeted a slew of high-profile users) was traced back to a 21-year old English hacker and three other young people, who had reportedly convinced Twitter employees to give out their administrative accreditations.

While it’s unlikely this group is behind the latest attacks, the Chuckling Squad — worryingly — lives on.