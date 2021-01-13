 James Charles shocked by post from Jason Derulo's hacked Twitter account - Dexerto
James Charles shocked by post from Jason Derulo’s hacked Twitter account

Published: 13/Jan/2021 0:57

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: Jason Derulo, James Charles / Twitter

James Charles

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles was left speechless after hackers, who had taken over singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s Twitter account, called him out in an unexpected and hateful tweet.

On January 12, one of the biggest stars using Twitter was hacked in yet another apparent conquest from the masterminds behind 2019’s mass celebrity hacking on the platform.

Jason Derulo, famed American singer-songwriter and dancer, was compromised by the group, who have infamously dubbed themselves the “Chuckling Squad.”

The squad published a slew of offensive tweets from Derulo’s account — but one of the most shocking posts called out makeup mogul James Charles, whose own account was also compromised in 2019.

 

The post in question was incredibly offensive and called Charles a slur, although, thankfully, the tweet has since been taken down.

Understandably, Charles appeared to be at a loss for words over the post, simply quote-retweeting it with the caption: “Omg.”

Jason Derulo hacked deleted Tweet

We’re right there with you, James — and while it’s clear the tweet didn’t come from Derulo himself, it must have been jarring to see such profanity from his account.

Charles wasn’t the only celeb the Chuckling Squad took aim at while piloting Derulo’s profile; they also insulted popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion and posted a slew of other offensive messages for around an hour before being kicked out of the account.

However, the squad made sure to link the cyber attack back to themselves, writing in a post from Derulo’s account: “All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squad, labelled or not, it was us. No one else can do it, just how we smoked Addison Rae, Dixie, anyone you can think off [sic] our victims.”

Chuckling Squad takes credit for Jason Derulo hack

Rae’s social media accounts were targeted in August of last year, as well as those of her mother. According to the Chuckling Squad’s latest messages, it seems that no one is out of their reach — and while we can give some pretty good guesses, there’s no telling who they’ll target next.

While unrelated to the Chuckling Squad, the site-wide bitcoin scam from 2020 (which similarly targeted a slew of high-profile users) was traced back to a 21-year old English hacker and three other young people, who had reportedly convinced Twitter employees to give out their administrative accreditations.

While it’s unlikely this group is behind the latest attacks, the Chuckling Squad — worryingly — lives on.

Dr Disrespect’s Spanish gets roasted after congratulating TheGrefg on Twitch record

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:32

by Alan Bernal
drdisrespect thegrefg twitch record
TheGrefg / MLG

Dr Disrespect TheGrefg

Twitch star David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas roasted Dr Disrespect’s Spanish message to congratulate the streamer for hitting over 2.5 million viewers on Twitch, but native speakers noticed the execution was a little shaky.

TheGrefg turned heads when he broke his own Twitch viewership record in the lead up to his new Fortnite skin being revealed. The stream absolutely shattered all previous records, including the last one he set to the tune of 660,000 viewers.

The Spanish streamer’s mentions were skyrocketing after the stats came through for the new record. It was astonishing to see the number continually rise, even after easily surpassing one million in concurrent viewers.

But not to go unnoticed, the Doc gave a personal message to Grefg letting him know that the Two-Time was hot on his heels for the record.

“Hello Gregory. How are you? Good? Me, I’m incredible. Just wanted to congratulate you for your new milestone,” Doc said in Spanish. “Your numbers are impressive. But don’t be too arrogant just because you don’t have to deal with the Two-Time back-to-back 1993-1994 video game champion. All in good time, I’m coming for you and I’m going to look good doing it.”

“I hope you don’t play like you speak Spanish, in this case, I will destroy you,” Grefg said in response. “Nah I’m kidding, thank you for your words, big man.”

What’s impressive is that the Doc attempted the entire message in a foreign tongue to him, however it didn’t exactly come clean enough for people to make it out on the first attempt.

drdisrespect thegrefg twitch record
TheGrefg Twitter
TheGrefg showed a ton of respected to the Doc in light of the video message.

It’s not surprising for a foreign language to sound a bit off coming from new speakers, and Grefg recognized that while giving back a bit of banter to the Doc.

But it’s all in good fun, as it appears he is a fan of the YouTuber streamer. “Every day when I wake up I think that nothing is going to surprise me. Suddenly, things like this happen that remind me that life always surprises. Good Spanish, Dr Disrespect, good Spanish.”

In the video, it did sound like Doc is aiming to challenge TheGrefg in some way soon, so we’ll see have to see if any more comes out of the wild milestone.